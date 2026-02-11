Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (February 11): Puzzle #975 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 11): Puzzle #975 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 11 puzzle mixes love words, money terms, solid blocks, and roller phrases. Check hints and full answers quickly.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word puzzle Connections is back with its February 11 challenge, and today’s board was a fun mix of feelings, money words, solid objects, and some sneaky themed phrases. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but once you start matching, the puzzle quickly gets tricky. 

Some words feel like they belong together, but actually don’t. That’s what makes this game so addictive. If today’s puzzle confused you or slowed you down, don’t worry, here are the hints and the full solution clearly and simply.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is one of the most popular (and challenging) daily puzzle games published by the New York Times (owners of Wordle). The aim of Connections is to group the 16 words of the day into four groups, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time, there are deceptive red herring connections placed purely to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over, and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 11)

Here are today’s official hints to guide you step by step:

  • Yellow: Happy feelings.
  • Green: Think of money.
  • Blue: It's about the volume.
  • Purple: Add something circular.

Extra hints:

  • "Moon" and "cake" don't belong together.
  • Every theme contains either a word starting with "Y" or a word starting with "B".

If you want a stronger push, here is one helpful word from each group:

  • Yellow: Swoon
  • Green: Yield
  • Blue: Block
  • Purple: Rink

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Act Lovestruck
  • Green: Earnings
  • Blue: Compact Mass
  • Purple: Roller ___

Full Solution for February 11:

  • Yellow (Act Lovestruck): Moon, Pine, Swoon, Yearn
  • Green (Earnings): Gain, Net, Return, Yield
  • Blue (Compact Mass): Block, Brick, Cake, Puck
  • Purple (Roller ___): Bag, Coaster, Derby, Rink

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The lovestruck words were easy to feel but not always easy to group fast. The money set made sense once you spotted “yield” and “return.” 

The compact mass group needed you to think of solid shapes. The roller group was the trickiest because you had to think of phrases like roller coaster and roller rink. A smart and playful grid today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the NYT Connections game?

The goal is to group 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme. You must find all four groups without making four mistakes.

How are the difficulty levels of the Connections groups indicated?

Each group is assigned a color representing its difficulty: Yellow for Easiest, Green for Easy, Blue for Medium, and Purple for Hardest.

What are the categories for the February 11 NYT Connections puzzle?

The categories are Act Lovestruck (Yellow), Earnings (Green), Compact Mass (Blue), and Roller ___ (Purple).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
