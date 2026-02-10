NYT Connections Answers (February 10): Puzzle #974 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (February 10): Puzzle #974 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 10 puzzle links events, movie extras, and clever word starts. See today’s hints and full answers in simple words.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word game, Connections, dropped its February 10 puzzle today, and it gave players a nice brain workout. The goal was simple on paper: sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but the real challenge was spotting the right links. Some words looked like they belonged together but were actually traps. 

That’s what makes this game fun and tricky at the same time. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a clear, easy guide with all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you see 16 words on your screen. Your job is to put them into four groups of four based on a shared theme. Every word fits in only one group. The hard part is that some words look like they could fit in more than one place. That’s how the puzzle tries to fool you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. If you get four groups wrong, the game ends and shows the answers. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s quick to play but not always easy to win. You need to look closely and think about word meanings and patterns.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 10)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Connect the events.
  • Green: Can you write them differently?
  • Blue: They’re related to movies.
  • Purple: Focus on the first part.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme contains either a word starting with “T” or a word starting with “E.”
  • Only two themes contain four-letter words.

One help word from each group:

  • Yellow: Convention
  • Green: Okay
  • Blue: Outtakes
  • Purple: Tiresome

Full Solution for February 10:

  • Yellow (Exhibition): Convention, Exposition, Fair, Show
  • Green (Words Spelling Out Initialisms): Deejay, Emcee, Kayo, Okay
  • Blue (Dvd Bonus Features): Commentary, Interview, Outtakes, Trailer
  • Purple (Starting With Parts Of A Wheel): Hubbub, Rimshot, Spokesperson, Tiresome

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix. The events group was easier once you saw words like “fair” and “show.” The movie extras group clicked fast for film fans. 

The spelt-out letter sounds like “Okay” and “Emcee” were a clever twist. The wheel-part starter words were the trickiest and needed careful reading. A smart and satisfying puzzle overall.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle where you group 16 words into four categories of four based on shared themes. Some words may seem to fit multiple groups, making it tricky.

How many mistakes can you make in Connections?

You are allowed only four mistakes in NYT Connections. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the answers are revealed.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors in Connections indicate the difficulty of each group: Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple as the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
