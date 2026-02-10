NYT Connections Answers (February 10): Puzzle #974 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times daily word game, Connections, dropped its February 10 puzzle today, and it gave players a nice brain workout. The goal was simple on paper: sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but the real challenge was spotting the right links. Some words looked like they belonged together but were actually traps.

That’s what makes this game fun and tricky at the same time. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a clear, easy guide with all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you see 16 words on your screen. Your job is to put them into four groups of four based on a shared theme. Every word fits in only one group. The hard part is that some words look like they could fit in more than one place. That’s how the puzzle tries to fool you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. If you get four groups wrong, the game ends and shows the answers. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s quick to play but not always easy to win. You need to look closely and think about word meanings and patterns.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 10)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Connect the events.

Green: Can you write them differently?

Blue: They’re related to movies.

Purple: Focus on the first part.

Extra hints:

Every theme contains either a word starting with “T” or a word starting with “E.”

Only two themes contain four-letter words.

One help word from each group:

Yellow: Convention

Green: Okay

Blue: Outtakes

Purple: Tiresome

Full Solution for February 10:

Yellow (Exhibition): Convention, Exposition, Fair, Show

Green (Words Spelling Out Initialisms): Deejay, Emcee, Kayo, Okay

Blue (Dvd Bonus Features): Commentary, Interview, Outtakes, Trailer

Purple (Starting With Parts Of A Wheel): Hubbub, Rimshot, Spokesperson, Tiresome

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix. The events group was easier once you saw words like “fair” and “show.” The movie extras group clicked fast for film fans.

The spelt-out letter sounds like “Okay” and “Emcee” were a clever twist. The wheel-part starter words were the trickiest and needed careful reading. A smart and satisfying puzzle overall.