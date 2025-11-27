Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Games is back in the headlines, and this time it is not because of GTA 6 leaks or development delays. The company recently fired 34 employees, saying they shared confidential information in a public forum.

But according to the workers, their union, and an investigation done by People Make Games, the real reason was their growing union activity. The discussions were actually about workplace rules, Slack policy changes, and working conditions, not about GTA 6 or private company data.

Rockstar Games' Firing Raises Questions

The screenshots reviewed by People Make Games reportedly show nothing related to confidential game content. There were no early GTA 6 details, no secret gameplay information, and no technical documents.

Instead, workers were talking about Slack rules, staff bonuses, and whether Rockstar had shared examples of the misconduct it was claiming. One worker directly asked if management had shown proof of misbehaviour or if it was just “finger-pointing.”

The full situation started after Rockstar introduced new Slack rules in October 2025. Many non-work channels were removed, including hobby and gaming discussions.

Since many UK staff cannot check work email outside the office, some employees copied parts of the email announcement into a private Discord server to share the update. That server, created in 2022, included both union and non-union members.

After someone from inside raised the issue with management, an investigation began. According to People Make Games, this is how Rockstar got access to the Discord chat and reviewed its full history.

Rockstar Games Under Heavy Fire

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain says discussion of workplace rules and conditions is normal and legally protected.

Union president Alex Marshall called the move the most extreme case of union busting the games industry has ever seen. Rockstar denies the accusation and says the workers were dismissed for sharing confidential information.

Support for the fired workers has grown fast. Over 200 Rockstar North employees have signed a letter demanding that the workers be reinstated.

Protests have taken place in London and Edinburgh, and many game developers and fans online are voicing support. Some say they will not cover GTA 6 until the workers return.

The wrongful dismissal case is now moving forward, and the games industry is watching closely. For now, the workers remain without their jobs, the union continues its fight, and the controversy hangs over the studio behind one of the biggest releases in gaming history.