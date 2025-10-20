Is GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On November 8? Fans Spot Hidden '11:08' Hint In Screenshot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingIs GTA 6 Trailer 3 Dropping On November 8? Fans Spot Hidden '11:08' Hint In Screenshot

GTA 6 fans speculate on trailer 3 release after noticing “11:08” on Jason’s digital wristwatch. Here's what we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
The excitement for GTA 6 is growing every day, and fans are always looking for any hint about the next trailer. Recently, a new detail caught their attention. In an image of Jason, a rumoured character, his digital wristwatch shows the time “11:08.” Fans quickly started guessing that this could be a clue about the release date of GTA 6 trailer 3.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed anything, but the detail has sparked discussions on social media and fan forums, with many fans sharing their own theories.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Speculation

Fans are linking the time 11:08 to a possible release date of November 8. This date is almost two years after the first GTA 6 trailer came out in 2023. 

Rockstar is known for hiding small messages and hints in their games, like numbers on licence plates, graffiti, or in screenshots. 

Because of this, fans pay attention to even tiny details, hoping they reveal news about upcoming trailers or announcements. 

The discussion is spreading across Twitter, Reddit, and fan groups worldwide.

How Did Fans React To GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumours

The post of Jason’s watch spread quickly online, creating long discussions across fan forums and social media threads. 

Some fans think it could be connected to Rockstar’s earnings call on November 6, suggesting the trailer might drop before or after that date. 

Others feel it probably doesn’t mean anything and might just be a subtle reference to the first trailer. One fan said, “It’s just a watch. If it showed one minute earlier, people would guess November 7 instead.” 

Many fans continue to speculate, but the actual release date of the GTA 6 trailer 3 remains unclear for now.

For now, no official announcement has come from Rockstar Games. The “11:08” detail is interesting, but it might just be a small hint or design choice. 

Fans continue to discuss and guess, but the actual release date of the GTA 6 trailer 3 is still unknown. Until Rockstar gives official news, all we have are guesses and theories.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Gaming GTA 6 TECHNOLOGY
