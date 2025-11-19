Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Take-Two Boss Says Gaming Is 'Moving Toward PC', But GTA 6 Still Launches On PS5 & Xbox Only

Take-Two Boss Says Gaming Is ‘Moving Toward PC’, But GTA 6 Still Launches On PS5 & Xbox Only

Take-Two CEO reveals why players are demanding open platforms, even as new consoles from Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo approach.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
The boss of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, says the gaming industry is slowly moving toward PC. He thinks more players want open platforms instead of closed systems. But he also said consoles are not going to disappear anytime soon. Even though GTA 6 is only confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for now, he believes big-screen gaming will always stay. 

His comments come at a time when companies like Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and Valve are all planning new systems, including a powerful next-gen Steam Machine.

Take-Two Boss Says Industry Is Shifting Toward PC

Zelnick said in CNBC’s Squawk Box interview that gaming is becoming more open, and PC is a major part of that change. He explained that players enjoy having more freedom, more choices, and more ways to play. 

However, he made it clear that this does not mean consoles will die out. According to him, consoles or “console-style” gaming, where people sit and play big games on large screens, will always be important.

His comments come when the future of consoles is a major topic. Microsoft is reportedly working on a PC-and-console hybrid for the next Xbox. 

This device may work like a normal Xbox, but can also switch to Windows mode. In this Windows mode, players can run games from Steam, Battle.net, and Riot. This means even PlayStation games that release on PC could work on the next Xbox.

Sony is expected to release a more traditional PlayStation 6. Nintendo is continuing with its own special style, supported by popular exclusive games.

Next-Gen Steam Machine & The Push Toward PC Gaming

Valve recently announced a new version of its Steam Machine. It is a small gaming PC created to be easy to use and perfect for living-room play. 

It comes with a new Steam Controller and runs on SteamOS. This shows that PC gaming in the living room is becoming more popular.

Even Microsoft’s gaming chief, Phil Spencer, welcomed Valve’s move. He said gaming grows when players get more options across PC, consoles, and handheld devices. He also said more choice has always been part of Xbox’s goals.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
