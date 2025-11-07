GTA 6 Delay Triggers Take-Two Stock Decline: Rockstar Says ‘We’re Sorry’

The highly anticipated game, GTA 6, has been pushed forward, yet again. The game was earlier set to release on 26 May 2026, but according to Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial report, it will now launch on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games has also confirmed this new date on its social media accounts.

The company says the delay will give the developers more time to polish the game and meet the high expectations of fans. While Rockstar is confident about the new timeline, the news has already led to a drop in Take-Two’s stock.

GTA 6 Release Date Delayed: Why The Launch Was Pushed Back?

Take-Two said the delay is meant to ensure GTA 6 releases with the quality and polish players expect. The company stated that Rockstar wants to deliver a game that stands out and does not feel rushed.

Hi everyone,



Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

This is not the first time GTA 6 has been delayed. Earlier this year, it had already slipped from its original schedule to May 2026. Now, with the new launch date moved to 19 November 2026, fans will need to wait even longer.

The delay has also affected the stock market. Shortly after the news broke around 9 PM UK time, Take-Two’s stock dropped 8% in less than an hour, roughly $30 down per share.

This shows how closely investors are watching the game’s progress, since GTA 6 is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment releases ever.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that although the delay is difficult news, he believes Rockstar is aiming for “perfection” and that the new release window is strong.

GTA 6 Launch Platforms & What Comes Next

GTA 6 is now expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November 2026. There’s no confirmation yet about a PC release.

Even with the delay, excitement remains extremely high. Earlier this year, Take-Two confirmed that GTA 5 has sold over 210 million copies in 12 years.

With that massive success behind it, GTA 6 is expected to be even bigger. Fans are disappointed, but many agree that a polished game is better than a rushed one.