Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: Fans Going Wild With Their Guessing Game As Rockstar Says 'We Are Sorry'

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: Fans Going Wild With Their Guessing Game As Rockstar Says 'We Are Sorry'

The delay of the GTA 6 Trailer 3 has sparked fresh speculation online. With Rockstar staying silent on the release timeline, fans are decoding leaks, and tiny hints to figure out what’s happening.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: GTA 6 delay has once again made gamers agitated. This is not the first time Rokstar Games has postponed the most-anticipated game launch. At this point, it feels like Rockstar Games is teasing gamers worldwide with the multiple delays. Anyway, now the hot topic that’s taking over the internet is GTA 6 Trailer 3. While earlier leaks from multiple sources pointed to the release being on November 6, instead of the trailer, people got Rockstar saying, “We are sorry.”

While the post opened the can of worms, many people want to know when the GTA 6 Trailer 3 will drop.

Reddit User Explains Why GTA 6 Trailer 3 Might Get Detailed

A Reddit user under the name Impossible_Entrance9 thinks Rockstar is facing problems inside the company. The user said, “Rockstar’s choice of words is very different when comparing the first delay’s announcement and the one we got today.”(sic) The user points out that Rockstar may currently be under internal pressure because of recent workplace issues, including reported union conflicts and sudden staff removals. 

This is why we won’t get Trailer 3 soon:
byu/Impossible_Entrance9 inGTA6

Furthermore, they stated, “This new announcement seems very bare bones and robotic, and doesn’t give me the same feeling of sincerity as the first announcement.”(sic)

At last, they said, “Now I hope I’m wrong, and we wake up to a Trailer 3 next week but I highly doubt it.”(sic)

Overall, Rockstar is tight-lipped on any release timeline of the trailer; hence, netizens have nothing but to guess why the delay.

Reddit Users Guessing The Release Timeline For GTA 6 Trailer 3 

A Reddit user under the name, LegoGeorge12, claims that the GTA 6 Trailer 3 may drop on November 8, which is tomorrow. However, this is only a claim with no official support.

November 8th is going to be the new GTAVI trailer 3
byu/LegoGeorge12 inGTA

Another Reddit user wholeheartedly explained the Trailer 3 release timeline. The user added, “Its basically confirmed that the next big update for GTAO will include the ability to purchase mansions. This isn't going to be just a small update since this could very well be the final content update we will be getting for GTAO. Now, the winter update usually drops in the 2nd week or just a week before Christmas which gives us a obvious time period on when we could get the third trailer”(sic). 

The time period when the third trailer will drop is obvious
byu/ToppleToes inGTA6

All in all, the delay of GTA 6 has made many fans go crazy with guessing the release timelines. We are not sure what Rockstar has on its plate for us. Till then, keep guessing and keep sharing.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY GTA6
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget