GTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: Fans Going Wild With Their Guessing Game As Rockstar Says 'We Are Sorry'

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Leaks: GTA 6 delay has once again made gamers agitated. This is not the first time Rokstar Games has postponed the most-anticipated game launch. At this point, it feels like Rockstar Games is teasing gamers worldwide with the multiple delays. Anyway, now the hot topic that’s taking over the internet is GTA 6 Trailer 3. While earlier leaks from multiple sources pointed to the release being on November 6, instead of the trailer, people got Rockstar saying, “We are sorry.”

While the post opened the can of worms, many people want to know when the GTA 6 Trailer 3 will drop.

Reddit User Explains Why GTA 6 Trailer 3 Might Get Detailed

A Reddit user under the name Impossible_Entrance9 thinks Rockstar is facing problems inside the company. The user said, “Rockstar’s choice of words is very different when comparing the first delay’s announcement and the one we got today.”(sic) The user points out that Rockstar may currently be under internal pressure because of recent workplace issues, including reported union conflicts and sudden staff removals.

Furthermore, they stated, “This new announcement seems very bare bones and robotic, and doesn’t give me the same feeling of sincerity as the first announcement.”(sic)

At last, they said, “Now I hope I’m wrong, and we wake up to a Trailer 3 next week but I highly doubt it.”(sic)

Overall, Rockstar is tight-lipped on any release timeline of the trailer; hence, netizens have nothing but to guess why the delay.

Reddit Users Guessing The Release Timeline For GTA 6 Trailer 3

A Reddit user under the name, LegoGeorge12, claims that the GTA 6 Trailer 3 may drop on November 8, which is tomorrow. However, this is only a claim with no official support.

Another Reddit user wholeheartedly explained the Trailer 3 release timeline. The user added, “Its basically confirmed that the next big update for GTAO will include the ability to purchase mansions. This isn't going to be just a small update since this could very well be the final content update we will be getting for GTAO. Now, the winter update usually drops in the 2nd week or just a week before Christmas which gives us a obvious time period on when we could get the third trailer”(sic).

All in all, the delay of GTA 6 has made many fans go crazy with guessing the release timelines. We are not sure what Rockstar has on its plate for us. Till then, keep guessing and keep sharing.