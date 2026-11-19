Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 cheats unlock only after completing the main story.

Additional 61 cheats require varied in-game challenges to access.

Enter codes via phone; this disables saves and achievements.

GTA 6 Cheat Codes: GTA 6 brings back cheat codes, but there is a catch. Players must complete the main story and take on additional challenges before unlocking all 61 cheats. Here is the complete guide to GTA 6 cheats for PS5 and Xbox, including money codes, unlimited ammo, vehicle spawns, tanks, fighter jets, screen filters and unlock requirements.

Grand Theft Auto and cheat codes go together like Vice City and questionable life choices. Whether it is spawning a tank, making ammunition explode or turning an ordinary football into a dangerous projectile, cheats have always been an important part of Rockstar's open-world franchise. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 is changing the rules of the game. Quite literally. The latest instalment brings back cheat codes, but players will have to put in some serious work before they can unleash their inner chaos merchant. Unlike previous GTA titles, where players could enter codes almost immediately after starting a new game, GTA 6 locks its cheats behind story progression and individual in-game challenges. There are reportedly 61 cheats spread across different categories, covering player abilities, combat, vehicles, environmental effects and screen filters. Some become available after completing the main campaign, while others require players to win shooting medals, complete stunt jumps, survive dangerous falls or spend quality time with their in-game partner. Here is everything you need to know about GTA 6 cheat codes, including PS5 and Xbox button combinations, cheat effects, unlock conditions and whether the old GTA phone number cheats still work.

GTA 6 Cheats: Why You Cannot Use Cheat Codes From The Beginning If you were hoping to enter Vice City, punch in a money code and immediately become a millionaire, there is some bad news. GTA 6 requires players to complete all 91 main-story missions before the cheat system becomes available. This marks a significant departure from earlier entries in the franchise, including GTA 5, where cheat codes could be used much earlier in the campaign. Once the main story is completed, a dedicated Cheats section appears under the Progress menu. Players can use this section to browse available GTA 6 cheats, check their effects and track the challenges required to unlock individual codes. Finishing the campaign, however, is only the beginning. Most cheats have additional conditions attached to them. Unlocking infinite ammunition, for instance, requires 25 silver medals at shooting ranges. Other rewards demand completing skydives, winning races, surviving dangerous falls or accumulating specific activities. There are some rather unusual requirements, too. One of the screen filters reportedly requires players to spend four hours holding hands with their partner. Apparently, even criminal masterminds need some romance in their lives. The game also tracks progress towards these challenges during the campaign. This means activities completed before finishing the story can count towards unlocking cheats later. There is one important catch: activating cheats disables the ability to save the game and turns off trophies and achievements. Players should therefore create a separate save before experimenting with their newly unlocked toys.

How To Enter GTA 6 Cheat Codes On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S Unlike older games that relied on telephone numbers, GTA 6 uses the in-game mobile phone as the entry point for cheats, with directional button combinations doing the actual work. The input method remains largely identical across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with only the shoulder-button names changing. GTA 6 Cheat Code Inputs On PS5 Press Up on the D-pad to open the in-game phone.

Hold L1.

Press R1.

Enter the required directional button combination. GTA 6 Cheat Code Inputs On Xbox Press Up on the D-pad to open the in-game phone.

Hold LB.

Press RB.

Enter the required directional button combination. The directional combinations are shared across both consoles, so players do not need separate GTA 6 cheat lists for PS5 and Xbox. There are also some recurring patterns that can make memorising codes easier. Vehicle-related cheats frequently begin with Left, Up, Right and Down, while ammunition-related combinations share a common opening sequence. Be careful with similar-looking codes, though. Attack Force, Exploding Balls and Vehicle Force have combinations that differ by only a handful of inputs. One wrong button could leave you with an entirely different effect.

GTA 6 Cheat Phone Numbers: Do The Old 1-999 Codes Work? Remember dialling telephone numbers in GTA 4 and GTA 5 to activate special abilities or spawn vehicles? Those days appear to be over. Although the in-game phone continues to serve as the gateway to cheats, GTA 6 does not use the traditional numerical dialling system. Instead, players must enter the appropriate controller combinations. So, if you come across websites advertising lists of GTA 6 cheat phone numbers beginning with 1-999, approach them with caution. These are reportedly old GTA 5 codes being presented under a new title.

GTA 6 Cheats You Can Unlock After Completing The Main Story Not every cheat requires players to complete dozens of additional challenges. Four options become available immediately after the main campaign is finished. GTA 6 Cheat Effect PS5 And Xbox Cheat Code $250,000 Instantly adds $250,000 Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right Unlimited Focus Focus never runs out Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right Attack Force Bullets and melee attacks launch targets Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down Cycle Weather Switches between weather conditions Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right The money cheat is particularly interesting because it is reportedly the only direct cash code available. Given the restriction on saving after activating cheats, that $250,000 is better suited to a little recreational spending than building a financial empire.

GTA 6 Player Cheats: Unlock Unlimited Focus, Body Armour And More Players looking to give Jason and Lucia an unfair advantage have several options. The player category contains 10 cheats covering everything from protection against fall damage to unlimited vehicle nitrous. Cheat Unlock Requirement Cheat Code Drunk Spend $2,500 on alcohol TBA Raise Heat Level Lose a 3-star Wanted level 25 times Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up Raise Wanted Level Lose a 3-star Wanted level 50 times Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up No Fall Damage Survive a 40-foot freefall 20 times TBA Parachute Complete 50 skydives or BASE jumps from 300 feet or higher TBA Body Armor Complete 100 workouts Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down Repair Vehicle Finish first in 10 races across three race locations TBA Unlimited Nitrous Complete 50 stunt jumps TBA The $250,000 and Unlimited Focus cheats are also part of this category, although both require only completion of the main story. Their combinations are listed in the previous section.

GTA 6 Combat Cheats: Unlimited Ammo, Explosive Weapons And More If subtlety is not your preferred approach to dealing with enemies, the combat category offers 11 cheats designed to make gunfights considerably more entertaining. The shooting range challenges are particularly important because three ammunition upgrades are linked to medal progression. Bronze medals unlock maximum ammunition, silver medals unlock infinite ammunition, and gold medals remove the need to reload. Combat Cheat Unlock Requirement PS5 And Xbox Code Max Ammo Win 25 bronze medals or better at shooting ranges Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left Infinite Ammo Win 25 silver medals or better Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down No Reload Win 25 gold medals Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up All Explosive Weapons Throw 100 grenades TBA Incendiary Ammo Burn 100 enemies with fire damage TBA Exploding Bottles Throw 100 Molotovs TBA Explosive Shotgun Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage TBA Hauners H-AT Destroy 100 vehicles TBA Exploding Balls Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right Vehicle Force Kill 25 enemies using a vehicle Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down Attack Force, which becomes available after completing the story, is also included in the combat category. Essentially, if you have ever wondered what would happen if a football, a shotgun and an ordinary car all became weapons of mass inconvenience, this category has you covered.

GTA 6 Vehicle Cheats: Spawn Cars, Bikes, Tanks And Fighter Jets Vehicle spawning remains one of the biggest attractions of GTA cheat codes. The new game reportedly features 21 vehicle-related unlocks, covering everything from bicycles and taxis to aircraft, boats and military hardware. The unlock system is linked to the challenges listed under the Progress menu. Completing five challenges in a particular category generally unlocks one vehicle, while finishing the entire category can reward players with a more powerful ride. GTA 6 Vehicle Unlock Requirement Cheat Code Interstate Ambulance Discover it in the Progress menu TBA Airboat 09 Complete 5 survival challenges TBA Bravado Banshee Complete all combat challenges TBA Tuff BMX Complete 5 fitness challenges TBA Maibatsu Boomazoom Complete 5 shopping challenges Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left Nagasaki Carbon RS Complete all exploration challenges TBA 65 Vapid Dominator Complete all fitness challenges TBA Progen Emerus Complete all vehicle challenges TBA Inflatable Flamingo Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos TBA MTL Pumper Discover it in the Progress menu Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi Complete 5 sports challenges TBA Hauners P-996 Lazer Complete all challenges TBA HVY Bulldozer Discover it in the Progress menu Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down Lapwing Mallard Complete 5 vehicle challenges TBA Brimstone Golfer Complete all sports challenges TBA Hauners Rhino Tank Complete all survival challenges TBA Maibatsu Sanchez Complete 5 criminal challenges TBA Nagasaki Sea Sparrow Complete 5 exploration challenges TBA Speeder 700 GT Complete 5 combat challenges TBA Truffade Thrax Complete all shopping challenges TBA Western Zombie Bobber Complete all criminal challenges TBA The Hauners P-996 Lazer fighter jet is arguably the biggest prize in this category, requiring players to complete every challenge in the game. And then there is the inflatable flamingo. Because no GTA experience is truly complete without a little absurdity.

GTA 6 Environment Cheats: Change Weather And Control Time Players will also have three environment-related cheats to experiment with, allowing them to alter the conditions across Leonida. Environment Cheat Unlock Requirement Code Move Time Forward Find 10 collectible watches TBA Pause Time Of Day Find 20 collectible watches TBA Cycle Weather Complete the main story Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right The two time-related options require players to locate collectible watches scattered throughout the game world. Those who enjoy exploring every corner of the map will have an additional reason to hunt down these items.

GTA 6 Screen Filter Cheats: All 16 Visual Effects And Unlock Requirements For photography enthusiasts, content creators and anyone who enjoys making their gameplay look a little different, the screen filter category is the largest collection of visual cheats. There are 16 filters, offering everything from retro television effects and pixel art to distorted visuals and fiery colour treatments. Screen Filter Effect Unlock Requirement Code Golden Hour Golden filter with widescreen aspect ratio Spend 4 hours holding hands TBA Powdered Sugar White world with sparkling highlights Scan all space debris with WAiNK TBA Pinhole Pinhole camera effect Clear 25 gang operations with your partner TBA Neon Jungle Adds neon highlights Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles TBA Yesteryear Black-and-white CRT television effect Discover the Ridgway TBA Cataclysm Covers the world in murky smoke Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right Videotape Retro videotape effect Complete 50 activities with your partner TBA Dark Mirror Turns the world upside down and black Make $500,000 selling vehicles TBA Migraine Blurred and distorted visuals Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted level TBA Dollhouse Vivid filter with narrow aspect ratio Spend 8 hours with your partner Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right Bubblegum Purple and yellow visuals with sparkling highlights Find all 24 Vice City Flamingos collectible cards TBA Fast Forward Motion blur and faster cloud movement Complete 50 meditations TBA Fisheye Fisheye camera effect Catch 100 fish TBA Faded Glory Colour CRT television effect Rob 50 stores with your partner Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right Pixel Art Gives the world a pixelated appearance Make $250,000 selling collectibles TBA Hellscape Red and orange visuals with heat haze Steal 100 police vehicles TBA A few of these requirements deserve special attention. The Golden Hour filter requires four hours of holding hands, while Dollhouse demands eight hours with your partner. Meanwhile, unlocking Migraine means surviving six minutes with a six-star Wanted level. Rockstar appears to have found a way to make both romance and surviving a police pursuit part of the same achievement hunt.