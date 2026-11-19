You must complete all 91 main-story missions before the cheat system becomes available. After finishing the campaign, a dedicated Cheats section appears under the Progress menu.
GTA 6 Cheat Codes: How To Unlock Infinite Ammo, $250K Money, Zero Fall Damage, More On PS5, Xbox
GTA 6 brings back 61 cheats, but players must finish the story and tackle challenges before unlocking everything from cash boosts to tanks, explosive ammo and wild screen filters.
- GTA 6 cheats unlock only after completing the main story.
- Additional 61 cheats require varied in-game challenges to access.
- Enter codes via phone; this disables saves and achievements.
GTA 6 Cheat Codes: GTA 6 brings back cheat codes, but there is a catch. Players must complete the main story and take on additional challenges before unlocking all 61 cheats. Here is the complete guide to GTA 6 cheats for PS5 and Xbox, including money codes, unlimited ammo, vehicle spawns, tanks, fighter jets, screen filters and unlock requirements.
Grand Theft Auto and cheat codes go together like Vice City and questionable life choices. Whether it is spawning a tank, making ammunition explode or turning an ordinary football into a dangerous projectile, cheats have always been an important part of Rockstar's open-world franchise. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 is changing the rules of the game. Quite literally.
The latest instalment brings back cheat codes, but players will have to put in some serious work before they can unleash their inner chaos merchant. Unlike previous GTA titles, where players could enter codes almost immediately after starting a new game, GTA 6 locks its cheats behind story progression and individual in-game challenges.
There are reportedly 61 cheats spread across different categories, covering player abilities, combat, vehicles, environmental effects and screen filters. Some become available after completing the main campaign, while others require players to win shooting medals, complete stunt jumps, survive dangerous falls or spend quality time with their in-game partner.
Here is everything you need to know about GTA 6 cheat codes, including PS5 and Xbox button combinations, cheat effects, unlock conditions and whether the old GTA phone number cheats still work.
GTA 6 Cheats: Why You Cannot Use Cheat Codes From The Beginning
If you were hoping to enter Vice City, punch in a money code and immediately become a millionaire, there is some bad news. GTA 6 requires players to complete all 91 main-story missions before the cheat system becomes available.
This marks a significant departure from earlier entries in the franchise, including GTA 5, where cheat codes could be used much earlier in the campaign.
Once the main story is completed, a dedicated Cheats section appears under the Progress menu. Players can use this section to browse available GTA 6 cheats, check their effects and track the challenges required to unlock individual codes.
Finishing the campaign, however, is only the beginning. Most cheats have additional conditions attached to them. Unlocking infinite ammunition, for instance, requires 25 silver medals at shooting ranges. Other rewards demand completing skydives, winning races, surviving dangerous falls or accumulating specific activities.
There are some rather unusual requirements, too. One of the screen filters reportedly requires players to spend four hours holding hands with their partner. Apparently, even criminal masterminds need some romance in their lives.
The game also tracks progress towards these challenges during the campaign. This means activities completed before finishing the story can count towards unlocking cheats later.
There is one important catch: activating cheats disables the ability to save the game and turns off trophies and achievements. Players should therefore create a separate save before experimenting with their newly unlocked toys.
How To Enter GTA 6 Cheat Codes On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S
Unlike older games that relied on telephone numbers, GTA 6 uses the in-game mobile phone as the entry point for cheats, with directional button combinations doing the actual work.
The input method remains largely identical across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with only the shoulder-button names changing.
GTA 6 Cheat Code Inputs On PS5
- Press Up on the D-pad to open the in-game phone.
- Hold L1.
- Press R1.
- Enter the required directional button combination.
GTA 6 Cheat Code Inputs On Xbox
- Press Up on the D-pad to open the in-game phone.
- Hold LB.
- Press RB.
- Enter the required directional button combination.
The directional combinations are shared across both consoles, so players do not need separate GTA 6 cheat lists for PS5 and Xbox.
There are also some recurring patterns that can make memorising codes easier. Vehicle-related cheats frequently begin with Left, Up, Right and Down, while ammunition-related combinations share a common opening sequence.
Be careful with similar-looking codes, though. Attack Force, Exploding Balls and Vehicle Force have combinations that differ by only a handful of inputs. One wrong button could leave you with an entirely different effect.
GTA 6 Cheat Phone Numbers: Do The Old 1-999 Codes Work?
Remember dialling telephone numbers in GTA 4 and GTA 5 to activate special abilities or spawn vehicles? Those days appear to be over.
Although the in-game phone continues to serve as the gateway to cheats, GTA 6 does not use the traditional numerical dialling system. Instead, players must enter the appropriate controller combinations.
So, if you come across websites advertising lists of GTA 6 cheat phone numbers beginning with 1-999, approach them with caution. These are reportedly old GTA 5 codes being presented under a new title.
GTA 6 Cheats You Can Unlock After Completing The Main Story
Not every cheat requires players to complete dozens of additional challenges. Four options become available immediately after the main campaign is finished.
|GTA 6 Cheat
|Effect
|PS5 And Xbox Cheat Code
|$250,000
|Instantly adds $250,000
|Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right
|Unlimited Focus
|Focus never runs out
|Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right
|Attack Force
|Bullets and melee attacks launch targets
|Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down
|Cycle Weather
|Switches between weather conditions
|Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
The money cheat is particularly interesting because it is reportedly the only direct cash code available. Given the restriction on saving after activating cheats, that $250,000 is better suited to a little recreational spending than building a financial empire.
GTA 6 Player Cheats: Unlock Unlimited Focus, Body Armour And More
Players looking to give Jason and Lucia an unfair advantage have several options. The player category contains 10 cheats covering everything from protection against fall damage to unlimited vehicle nitrous.
|Cheat
|Unlock Requirement
|Cheat Code
|Drunk
|Spend $2,500 on alcohol
|TBA
|Raise Heat Level
|Lose a 3-star Wanted level 25 times
|Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up
|Raise Wanted Level
|Lose a 3-star Wanted level 50 times
|Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up
|No Fall Damage
|Survive a 40-foot freefall 20 times
|TBA
|Parachute
|Complete 50 skydives or BASE jumps from 300 feet or higher
|TBA
|Body Armor
|Complete 100 workouts
|Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down
|Repair Vehicle
|Finish first in 10 races across three race locations
|TBA
|Unlimited Nitrous
|Complete 50 stunt jumps
|TBA
The $250,000 and Unlimited Focus cheats are also part of this category, although both require only completion of the main story. Their combinations are listed in the previous section.
GTA 6 Combat Cheats: Unlimited Ammo, Explosive Weapons And More
If subtlety is not your preferred approach to dealing with enemies, the combat category offers 11 cheats designed to make gunfights considerably more entertaining.
The shooting range challenges are particularly important because three ammunition upgrades are linked to medal progression. Bronze medals unlock maximum ammunition, silver medals unlock infinite ammunition, and gold medals remove the need to reload.
|Combat Cheat
|Unlock Requirement
|PS5 And Xbox Code
|Max Ammo
|Win 25 bronze medals or better at shooting ranges
|Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left
|Infinite Ammo
|Win 25 silver medals or better
|Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down
|No Reload
|Win 25 gold medals
|Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up
|All Explosive Weapons
|Throw 100 grenades
|TBA
|Incendiary Ammo
|Burn 100 enemies with fire damage
|TBA
|Exploding Bottles
|Throw 100 Molotovs
|TBA
|Explosive Shotgun
|Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage
|TBA
|Hauners H-AT
|Destroy 100 vehicles
|TBA
|Exploding Balls
|Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage
|Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right
|Vehicle Force
|Kill 25 enemies using a vehicle
|Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down
Attack Force, which becomes available after completing the story, is also included in the combat category.
Essentially, if you have ever wondered what would happen if a football, a shotgun and an ordinary car all became weapons of mass inconvenience, this category has you covered.
GTA 6 Vehicle Cheats: Spawn Cars, Bikes, Tanks And Fighter Jets
Vehicle spawning remains one of the biggest attractions of GTA cheat codes. The new game reportedly features 21 vehicle-related unlocks, covering everything from bicycles and taxis to aircraft, boats and military hardware.
The unlock system is linked to the challenges listed under the Progress menu. Completing five challenges in a particular category generally unlocks one vehicle, while finishing the entire category can reward players with a more powerful ride.
|GTA 6 Vehicle
|Unlock Requirement
|Cheat Code
|Interstate Ambulance
|Discover it in the Progress menu
|TBA
|Airboat 09
|Complete 5 survival challenges
|TBA
|Bravado Banshee
|Complete all combat challenges
|TBA
|Tuff BMX
|Complete 5 fitness challenges
|TBA
|Maibatsu Boomazoom
|Complete 5 shopping challenges
|Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left
|Nagasaki Carbon RS
|Complete all exploration challenges
|TBA
|65 Vapid Dominator
|Complete all fitness challenges
|TBA
|Progen Emerus
|Complete all vehicle challenges
|TBA
|Inflatable Flamingo
|Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos
|TBA
|MTL Pumper
|Discover it in the Progress menu
|Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up
|Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi
|Complete 5 sports challenges
|TBA
|Hauners P-996 Lazer
|Complete all challenges
|TBA
|HVY Bulldozer
|Discover it in the Progress menu
|Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down
|Lapwing Mallard
|Complete 5 vehicle challenges
|TBA
|Brimstone Golfer
|Complete all sports challenges
|TBA
|Hauners Rhino Tank
|Complete all survival challenges
|TBA
|Maibatsu Sanchez
|Complete 5 criminal challenges
|TBA
|Nagasaki Sea Sparrow
|Complete 5 exploration challenges
|TBA
|Speeder 700 GT
|Complete 5 combat challenges
|TBA
|Truffade Thrax
|Complete all shopping challenges
|TBA
|Western Zombie Bobber
|Complete all criminal challenges
|TBA
The Hauners P-996 Lazer fighter jet is arguably the biggest prize in this category, requiring players to complete every challenge in the game.
And then there is the inflatable flamingo. Because no GTA experience is truly complete without a little absurdity.
GTA 6 Environment Cheats: Change Weather And Control Time
Players will also have three environment-related cheats to experiment with, allowing them to alter the conditions across Leonida.
|Environment Cheat
|Unlock Requirement
|Code
|Move Time Forward
|Find 10 collectible watches
|TBA
|Pause Time Of Day
|Find 20 collectible watches
|TBA
|Cycle Weather
|Complete the main story
|Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
The two time-related options require players to locate collectible watches scattered throughout the game world. Those who enjoy exploring every corner of the map will have an additional reason to hunt down these items.
GTA 6 Screen Filter Cheats: All 16 Visual Effects And Unlock Requirements
For photography enthusiasts, content creators and anyone who enjoys making their gameplay look a little different, the screen filter category is the largest collection of visual cheats.
There are 16 filters, offering everything from retro television effects and pixel art to distorted visuals and fiery colour treatments.
|Screen Filter
|Effect
|Unlock Requirement
|Code
|Golden Hour
|Golden filter with widescreen aspect ratio
|Spend 4 hours holding hands
|TBA
|Powdered Sugar
|White world with sparkling highlights
|Scan all space debris with WAiNK
|TBA
|Pinhole
|Pinhole camera effect
|Clear 25 gang operations with your partner
|TBA
|Neon Jungle
|Adds neon highlights
|Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles
|TBA
|Yesteryear
|Black-and-white CRT television effect
|Discover the Ridgway
|TBA
|Cataclysm
|Covers the world in murky smoke
|Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu
|Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right
|Videotape
|Retro videotape effect
|Complete 50 activities with your partner
|TBA
|Dark Mirror
|Turns the world upside down and black
|Make $500,000 selling vehicles
|TBA
|Migraine
|Blurred and distorted visuals
|Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted level
|TBA
|Dollhouse
|Vivid filter with narrow aspect ratio
|Spend 8 hours with your partner
|Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right
|Bubblegum
|Purple and yellow visuals with sparkling highlights
|Find all 24 Vice City Flamingos collectible cards
|TBA
|Fast Forward
|Motion blur and faster cloud movement
|Complete 50 meditations
|TBA
|Fisheye
|Fisheye camera effect
|Catch 100 fish
|TBA
|Faded Glory
|Colour CRT television effect
|Rob 50 stores with your partner
|Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right
|Pixel Art
|Gives the world a pixelated appearance
|Make $250,000 selling collectibles
|TBA
|Hellscape
|Red and orange visuals with heat haze
|Steal 100 police vehicles
|TBA
A few of these requirements deserve special attention. The Golden Hour filter requires four hours of holding hands, while Dollhouse demands eight hours with your partner. Meanwhile, unlocking Migraine means surviving six minutes with a six-star Wanted level.
Rockstar appears to have found a way to make both romance and surviving a police pursuit part of the same achievement hunt.
GTA 6 Cheats FAQs: Everything Players Need To Know
How many cheat codes are available in GTA 6?
The supplied cheat guide lists 61 cheats across player abilities, combat, vehicles, environmental effects and screen filters. Some button combinations are still marked TBA.
Can you use GTA 6 cheats before finishing the story?
No. Players must complete all 91 main-story missions before the Cheats section becomes available in the Progress menu.
Do GTA 5 phone number cheats work in GTA 6?
No. GTA 6 uses directional controller combinations through the in-game phone rather than numerical dialling codes.
Can you save your game after activating GTA 6 cheats?
No. Activating cheats disables saving and also switches off trophies and achievements. It is advisable to create a separate save before experimenting.
Are GTA 6 cheat codes the same on PS5 and Xbox?
Yes. The directional combinations are shared across both platforms, although the shoulder-button inputs differ.
What is the easiest GTA 6 money cheat to unlock?
The $250,000 cheat becomes available after completing the main story. It is reportedly the only direct money cheat in the game.
Frequently Asked Questions
When can I start using cheat codes in GTA 6?
How do I enter cheat codes in GTA 6?
Use the in-game mobile phone. Press Up on the D-pad, then hold L1 (PS5) or LB (Xbox), press R1 (PS5) or RB (Xbox), and finally enter the directional button combination.
Do GTA 5's phone number cheats work in GTA 6?
No, GTA 6 does not use the traditional numerical dialling system. Instead, players enter directional controller combinations through the in-game phone.
Can I save my game or earn achievements while using cheats?
No, activating cheats disables the ability to save the game and turns off trophies and achievements. It is recommended to create a separate save before using them.
How many cheat codes are there in GTA 6?
There are reportedly 61 cheats spread across player abilities, combat, vehicles, environmental effects, and screen filters. Some button combinations are still to be announced.