GTA 6 Netflix Showcase Runtime Revealed & It’s A Surprise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix listed 26-minute runtime for GTA 6 Extended Look.

Longer presentation permits deeper demonstrations beyond typical trailers.

Game world, protagonists, and new character simulation showcase expected.

GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix Runtime: Rockstar Games has kept the curtain firmly closed on Grand Theft Auto VI, making it difficult to predict just how much the developer will reveal in its upcoming Netflix showcase. Having never staged a reveal of this scale before, early fan expectations were fairly conservative, with many anticipating roughly 10 to 15 minutes of footage. That seemed like a reasonable estimate for a studio that has traditionally been extremely careful with pre-release information. Rockstar rarely gives away more than it needs to, leaving players to piece together details from trailers and brief announcements.

The latest update, however, suggests fans are in for a much longer presentation.

Netflix Lists 26-Minute Runtime For GTA 6

CONFIRMED: GTA 6 Extended Look will be 26 minutes long according to Netflix.



This will be one of the biggest gameplay reveals ever. See you all in 6 hours! pic.twitter.com/dfiHtWUNn8 — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) August 27, 2026

The Netflix app has officially listed the GTA 6 Extended Look with a runtime of 26 minutes.

A presentation running for more than 25 minutes could give Rockstar enough time to go well beyond a conventional trailer.

Read More: Major GTA 6 Details Revealed Ahead Of Netflix Extended Look

Instead of simply offering a rapid montage of new footage, the developer could potentially demonstrate several aspects of the game in greater depth.

The Netflix presentation is also notable because the footage is being positioned as an extended look rather than another traditional GTA 6 trailer.

What Could 26 Minutes Of GTA 6 Footage Show?

The exact contents remain unknown, but the extended runtime naturally raises expectations.

Rockstar could use the additional time to explore the game's world, introduce more of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and demonstrate how the two protagonists function within the open-world setting.

Recent details have already revealed that GTA 6 will place greater emphasis on character simulation and interaction.

Players will be able to influence Jason and Lucia's physical appearance through activities such as eating and exercising, while their relationship and individual choices are expected to play an important role in the narrative.

The presentation could therefore provide a much broader demonstration of how these systems fit together.

With GTA 6 scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2026, the Netflix Extended Look could offer the clearest picture yet of Rockstar's most ambitious game.