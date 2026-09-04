Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case

The protest outside the Parliament Street police station intensified after CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka demanded stringent action against Swatantra Bhardwaj following a viral podcast clip in which he purportedly discussed the Jantar Mantar incident and his alleged political connections.
The CJP delegation said it had approached the police seeking justice for Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay. Heavy police deployment was seen outside the police station.
CJP Demands Action Against Bhardwaj
Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Sanjay was assaulted during the Jantar Mantar protest and accused Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action.
“The criminal is openly admitting to the crime. We will demand that police register a murder case,” Ranka said, as per ANI.
Saurav Das also questioned why those accused in the case were allegedly moving freely and said the CJP would continue to press the police to take action. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the protest.
Controversy Over Jantar Mantar Incident
The controversy centres on an alleged assault on Nishu's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar months ago. A viral podcast clip later triggered fresh outrage after Bhardwaj purportedly discussed the incident.
Bhardwaj, however, has denied assaulting Sanjay and maintained that he acted in self-defence after being surrounded by a group of people.
“What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed,” he said, claiming that he was surrounded by 10-15 people when the incident occurred.
He also dismissed the viral podcast clip as fake and claimed that remarks about his political connections had been made sarcastically.
Delhi Police Rejects Skull Fracture Claim
Meanwhile, the DCP (New Delhi) said Sanjay's injuries were “simple in nature” and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.
“The injuries were made by a kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts or the MLC and is completely baseless,” the DCP said.
Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.