Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case

Delhi Police has detained Swatantra Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr following a protest at Parliament Street Police Station in connection with the Nishu Azad case.

A team from CJP had reached the police station seeking action and demanding Bhardwaj's arrest. Following the protest, police assured the team that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

Bhardwaj was subsequently detained by Delhi Police from Bulandshahr.

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The protest outside the Parliament Street police station intensified after CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka demanded stringent action against Swatantra Bhardwaj following a viral podcast clip in which he purportedly discussed the Jantar Mantar incident and his alleged political connections.

The CJP delegation said it had approached the police seeking justice for Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay. Heavy police deployment was seen outside the police station.

CJP Demands Action Against Bhardwaj

Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Sanjay was assaulted during the Jantar Mantar protest and accused Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action.

“The criminal is openly admitting to the crime. We will demand that police register a murder case,” Ranka said, as per ANI.

Saurav Das also questioned why those accused in the case were allegedly moving freely and said the CJP would continue to press the police to take action. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the protest.

Controversy Over Jantar Mantar Incident

The controversy centres on an alleged assault on Nishu's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar months ago. A viral podcast clip later triggered fresh outrage after Bhardwaj purportedly discussed the incident.

Bhardwaj, however, has denied assaulting Sanjay and maintained that he acted in self-defence after being surrounded by a group of people.

“What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed,” he said, claiming that he was surrounded by 10-15 people when the incident occurred.

He also dismissed the viral podcast clip as fake and claimed that remarks about his political connections had been made sarcastically.

Delhi Police Rejects Skull Fracture Claim

Meanwhile, the DCP (New Delhi) said Sanjay's injuries were “simple in nature” and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.

“The injuries were made by a kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts or the MLC and is completely baseless,” the DCP said.

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Police said a case had already been registered at the Parliament Street police station and that two individuals, including Bhardwaj, had been questioned.

According to Delhi Police, Bhardwaj and another accused were served notices as per law and interrogated as part of the investigation.

Police said due legal action had been taken and that a chargesheet would be filed before the competent court. The force also rejected allegations of political influence or interference in the case.

Nishu Azad's Video Sparked Outrage

The issue had earlier escalated after Nishu posted a video claiming that her father required stitches following the alleged assault and expressing disappointment over the pace of the investigation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have since voiced support for Nishu and targeted the government over the controversy.