‘Chanted Krishna, Hanuman Names For 9 Days’: 2 Nepal Flood Survivors Rescued From Tunnel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two men rescued alive from Nepal flood-hit tunnel.

Trapped nine days, voices heard, raising hopes for others.

Survivors identified, families shared emotional relief and gratitude.

Nine days after devastating floods hit Nepal, rescue operations are continuing, with two men being rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project.

The two men were rescued on Friday during the ongoing operation at the project, where they had remained trapped since the floods on August 26.

One of the survivors said he continuously chanted the Hare Krishna mantra while trapped inside the tunnel, hoping that he would make it out safely.

Voices Heard Inside Tunnel

The rescue team said the voices of multiple people were heard from inside the tunnel during the operation, following which the survivors were pulled out.

The development has raised hopes that the remaining people trapped inside the tunnel may also still be alive.

The two men rescued on Friday have been identified as Sanjay Shah and Kabir Maharjan. Shah is the mechanical foreman at the project, while Maharjan was working as a mechanical supervisor.

ABP News spoke exclusively with the families of both survivors following their rescue.

ALSO READ: Drone Hits Cargo Ship With 23 Indian Sailors Onboard On Russia To Karachi Route

‘Keep Chanting Lord Krishna-Hanuman Ji’: Family

ABP News spoke with Hira Shobha Maharjan, wife of rescued survivor Kabir Maharjan, his sister, and Dev Kumar Shah, a relative of rescued survivor Sanjay Shah.

Dev Kumar Shah said, "I met Sanjay. Today is Krishna Janmashtami. He also chanted the names of Lord Krishna and Hanuman for nine days, and chanting God's name gave him courage."

‘We Had Once Given Up Hope’: Kabir’s Sister

Kabir Maharjan's sister expressed happiness over his safe return after spending nine days trapped inside the tunnel.

She said, "We are very happy. We have come to meet him. Our joy knows no bounds. He was trapped in the tunnel for nine days. This is a miracle. We had once given up hope. When we got the news, I had just finished praying. Then I called my other sisters. I thanked God for my brother's safe return."

ALSO READ: Nepal Flood Rescue: Two Workers Pulled Alive From Hydropower Tunnel Nine Days After Flash Flood