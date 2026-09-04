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English NewsNewsIndiaJammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Budgam Encounter, AK Rifle And War-Like Stores Recovered

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Budgam Encounter, AK Rifle And War-Like Stores Recovered

One terrorist was killed in a joint operation in Budgam’s Ashdar Gali forests, while security forces continued searching for 1-2 others. An AK-47 and ammunition were recovered.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

One terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in the Ashdar Gali forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, while a search operation is underway for one or two more terrorists believed to be trapped in the area.

The encounter is taking place in the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range, near the borders of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and Jammu region’s Poonch district.

AK-47 Rifle, Ammunition Recovered

The Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, confirmed the killing and said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG).

The security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site, including an AK-47 rifle.

The Army said on X that a joint search operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs in the Ashdar Gali area. Troops noticed suspicious movement and, when challenged, the terrorists opened fire, triggering an intense gunfight. One terrorist was killed during the exchange, while an AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered.

Encounter Began After Days-Long Search

The major anti-terror operation followed several days of cordon-and-search operations in the higher reaches and forested areas of Budgam district.

The encounter began late on Thursday after a joint team comprising Indian Army personnel, including 10 Para commandos, J&K Police’s SOG and the CRPF cordoned off the rugged, forested area following intelligence inputs about a group of heavily armed terrorists.

After tracking their movement, security forces located the terrorists hiding near the Ashdar Gali area. An initial exchange of fire took place between 10 Para personnel and the terrorists late on Thursday, September 3.

Intermittent firing continued through the night in the dense forest, while additional forces were deployed to seal possible escape routes. Security forces subsequently managed to kill one terrorist, while search and destroy operations against the remaining terrorists are continuing.

Tourists Barred From Doodhpathri, Yousmarg

According to intelligence sources, two to three active terrorists were trapped inside the cordoned-off area. The operation was delayed by difficult terrain, adverse weather and poor mobile network and radio connectivity in the dense forests.

As the encounter and search area is close to main roads and meadows, the district administration has issued an emergency advisory.

For public safety, tourists have been strictly advised against visiting popular destinations such as Doodhpathri and Yousmarg until further orders.

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir CRPF Budgam Encounter Breaking News ABP Live AK Rifle
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