Major GTA 6 Details Revealed Ahead Of Netflix Extended Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 features dual protagonists Jason and Lucia's intertwined story.

Expanded character-switching allows dynamic interaction; choices bear consequence.

Realism features include food, fitness, and sleep affecting characters.

GTA 6 Gameplay Features: Rockstar Games is preparing to give fans another major glimpse of Grand Theft Auto VI, but several intriguing details about the game have already emerged ahead of the Netflix Extended Look via a Dazed magazine exclusive. The latest information points towards a more immersive and reactive experience, with Rockstar placing greater emphasis on realism, character development and player choices. The new details also shed more light on the game's central duo, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose relationship will sit at the heart of the story.

Meet GTA 6 Protagonists Jason & Lucia

Jason and Lucia will form the centrepiece of GTA 6's narrative. Jason is an ex-military man who becomes involved in drug running, while Lucia is a fighter who has recently been released from prison, as suggested in the game's second trailer.

According to Dazed, players will be able to operate the protagonists together or separately, with their relationship playing a major role throughout the game.

The pair's partnership is being positioned as a crime-driven relationship in which decisions can have deeper consequences.

The character-switching system is also being expanded. An exmaple was given in the said article about players being able to drive as Jason but then swapping to Lucia and user her phone in the passenger seat.

Food, Fitness And Sleep Will Affect The Characters

GTA 6 is also set to make everyday activities more meaningful. Food can influence Jason and Lucia's weight, while exercise can visibly change their physiques by building and toning muscle.

Sleep is another part of the system. Going without enough rest can negatively affect the protagonists' 'features', although the full extent of those effects has not yet been detailed.

The game will also feature an in-game social media feed, as hinted at in the first GTA 6 trailer, potentially giving players another way to interact with the world through their phones.

With the Netflix Extended Look approaching, fans might get to see how these systems translate into actual gameplay.

If Rockstar delivers on these ambitions, GTA 6 could represent a major step forward in the series' approach to realism and immersion.