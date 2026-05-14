Trump-Xi Summit: Why Taiwan Remains A Flashpoint Between China And The US?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi Jinping warns Taiwan disputes could damage China-US relations.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province for reunification.

US maintains unofficial ties, providing defensive support to Taiwan.

Taiwan operates as a de facto sovereign state democratically.

Fresh remarks by Xi Jinping warning that disagreements over Taiwan could damage ties between China and the United States have once again drawn global attention to one of the world’s most complex geopolitical disputes. Xi stated that “Taiwan independence” and peace across Taiwan Strait are fundamentally incompatible, a position Beijing has consistently maintained for decades. The issue remains central to China’s foreign policy and a major flashpoint in US-China relations.

How Taiwan Became Politically Divided

Taiwan’s modern political status is rooted in the Chinese Civil War and centuries of shifting colonial rule. The island, historically known as Formosa, was inhabited for centuries by indigenous communities before parts of it came under Dutch and Spanish control during the 17th century. The Qing dynasty later incorporated Taiwan into Fujian province in 1684 and formally made it a separate province in 1885, reported Reuters.

Following China’s defeat in the First Sino-Japanese War, Taiwan was ceded to Japan in 1895 and remained under Japanese colonial rule until the end of World War II in 1945.

A dramatic political shift came in 1949 when the government of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese Civil War to Mao Zedong’s Communist forces. Mao subsequently established the People's Republic of China in Beijing.

Since then, both governments historically claimed to represent all of China.

ALSO READ: Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

Why Beijing Considers Taiwan Part Of China

Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with mainland China, by force if necessary. Chinese authorities have repeatedly refused to renounce military action to achieve reunification. In 1971, the United Nations transferred China’s seat from Taipei to Beijing under UN Resolution 2758, significantly strengthening the PRC’s international legitimacy. Today, only a small number of countries maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, as per reports.

China often cites the resolution as evidence supporting its territorial claim over Taiwan. However, Taipei and Washington argue that the UN resolution addressed representation at the United Nations and did not explicitly determine Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Beijing has also proposed a “one country, two systems” framework similar to the model once applied in Hong Kong. But the proposal has gained little support in Taiwan, where public opinion surveys consistently show that most residents prefer maintaining the current status quo rather than immediate unification or formal independence.



ALSO READ: Planning A Thailand Trip? Visa-Free Stay Halved For 93 Countries; India Impact Explained

The United States’ Delicate Balancing Act

The United States officially switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. However, Washington simultaneously passed the Taiwan Relations Act, allowing continued unofficial relations with Taiwan and committing the US to provide defensive support to the island.

The American “One China” policy differs from Beijing’s “One China Principle.” While Washington acknowledges Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China, it does not formally endorse Chinese sovereignty over the island.

In 2022, the US State Department reaffirmed the “Six Assurances,” which include commitments not to set a deadline for ending arms sales to Taiwan and not to consult Beijing before making such decisions.

Taiwan Functions Like An Independent Nation

Despite lacking widespread diplomatic recognition, Taiwan operates as a de facto sovereign state with its own democratic government, military, passport, legal system, and currency. Taipei maintains that the Republic of China is already sovereign and rejects Beijing’s authority over the island.

Although some pro-independence groups advocate renaming the country as the “Republic of Taiwan,” such a constitutional change would require overwhelming legislative and public support. With Taiwan’s major political parties divided over the issue, analysts believe such a move remains politically difficult in the near future.