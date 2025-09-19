Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAssamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Assamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died at 52 after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Hospitalised and kept under intensive care, he was being monitored by doctors but failed to recover.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)

 

 

In a heartbreaking turn of events, beloved Assamese vocalist Zubeen Garg has died at the age of 52 after suffering injuries in a scuba diving mishap. He had been rescued from the sea by Singapore police and transported to a hospital, where efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Garg had travelled to Singapore for the North East Festival, where he was slated to perform on Wednesday. His sudden accident sent shockwaves through the community, with well-wishers and fans holding hopes for his recovery till the very end.

Hospitalisation and Medical Response

Following the rescue, medical personnel admitted him to the intensive care unit and “were monitoring his condition," East Mojo.com reported. Despite the constant vigilance and medical support, he failed to respond to treatment. The hospital later confirmed that Zubeen Garg had passed away.

Sources say that doctors worked tirelessly in the ICU, but his state remained grave after the scuba diving incident. While details of the accident’s precise cause remain under investigation, authorities confirmed that rescue efforts at sea were executed immediately after reports of the dive gone wrong.

Legacy and Shock Across the Northeast

Zubeen Garg’s loss has left Assam and the entire Northeast in mourning. Known for his soulful voice, widespread appeal, and years of contributions to music, Garg’s death is being felt deeply among fans, colleagues, and cultural institutions. Many had been following daily updates since the accident was first reported, hoping for a positive turnaround.

He had journeyed to Singapore specifically for the North East Festival, an event that was to see him perform on Wednesday. His planned appearance underscored his ongoing connection with cultural events and his enduring place in the musical life of the region.

 

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg North East Festival Assamese Singer Death Singapore Diving Accident Assamese Music Legend ICU Monitoring Rescue From Sea
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
World
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget