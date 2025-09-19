Assamese Star Zubeen Garg Dies In A Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

In a heartbreaking turn of events, beloved Assamese vocalist Zubeen Garg has died at the age of 52 after suffering injuries in a scuba diving mishap. He had been rescued from the sea by Singapore police and transported to a hospital, where efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Garg had travelled to Singapore for the North East Festival, where he was slated to perform on Wednesday. His sudden accident sent shockwaves through the community, with well-wishers and fans holding hopes for his recovery till the very end.

Hospitalisation and Medical Response

Following the rescue, medical personnel admitted him to the intensive care unit and “were monitoring his condition," East Mojo.com reported. Despite the constant vigilance and medical support, he failed to respond to treatment. The hospital later confirmed that Zubeen Garg had passed away.

Sources say that doctors worked tirelessly in the ICU, but his state remained grave after the scuba diving incident. While details of the accident’s precise cause remain under investigation, authorities confirmed that rescue efforts at sea were executed immediately after reports of the dive gone wrong.

Legacy and Shock Across the Northeast

Zubeen Garg’s loss has left Assam and the entire Northeast in mourning. Known for his soulful voice, widespread appeal, and years of contributions to music, Garg’s death is being felt deeply among fans, colleagues, and cultural institutions. Many had been following daily updates since the accident was first reported, hoping for a positive turnaround.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg.



His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones.



Rest in peace, Legend 💔🙏#ZubeenGarg pic.twitter.com/A11tVpQY43 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) September 19, 2025