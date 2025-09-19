Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJolly LLB 3 X Reactions: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Win Fans, Netizens Call It 'Best Trilogy'

Jolly LLB 3 X Reactions: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Win Fans, Netizens Call It 'Best Trilogy'

Fans applaud Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s chemistry in Jolly LLB 3, praising its witty take on farmers’ issues with emotion and humour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:27 PM (IST)

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in Jolly LLB 3, blending humour, emotion, and sharp courtroom drama. The film, released on September 19, has already sparked excitement online, with viewers lauding the duo’s undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Akshay and Arshad Reunite on the Big Screen

Audiences are praising how the film tackles a socially relevant issue with a perfect mix of humour, heart, and drama.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Response On Being Asked About Twinkle Khanna: ‘Meri Zindagi Nikaal Legi’

About Jolly LLB 3

The plot revolves around the 2011 land acquisition protests in Uttar Pradesh. Akshay Kumar reprises his role as Jagdwishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra, defending a powerful politician in a case filed by local villagers. Arshad Warsi plays Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi, representing the complainants. 

The movie also sees the return of Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, while Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas join in pivotal roles. Critics and fans are impressed by the cast’s performances, which add authenticity and emotional weight to the courtroom proceedings.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jolly LLB 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
World
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget