Jolly LLB 3 X Reactions: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Win Fans, Netizens Call It 'Best Trilogy'

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in Jolly LLB 3, blending humour, emotion, and sharp courtroom drama. The film, released on September 19, has already sparked excitement online, with viewers lauding the duo’s undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Akshay and Arshad Reunite on the Big Screen

Audiences are praising how the film tackles a socially relevant issue with a perfect mix of humour, heart, and drama.

The three part curse has been broken

We finally have the best trilogy ❤️#JollyLLB3 pic.twitter.com/u5urFShqHY — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 19, 2025

It takes guts, lots of kindness and insecurity to allow an younger star to take lead when narrative demands.#AkshayKumar does that in the ending scene of #JollyLLB3, letting #ArshadWarsi lead the show. Kudos 👏



Don't remember any 90s actor doing that recently. pic.twitter.com/RQ73J8JDFs — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) September 19, 2025

Jolly LLB 3 - OUTSTANDING

Ratings - ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5

After #KesariChapter2, the best thing to happen to Hindi cinema is #JollyLLB3 in 2025. This gripping courtroom drama tackles the serious issue of land mafia grabbing farmers’ lands and commercializing them, blending strong social… pic.twitter.com/wXS3Npks8V — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) September 19, 2025

#JollyLLB3 is brilliant, it shows how a good film can be made which balances humour, emotion and a important issue



Not a single dull moment is there, lot of seeti maar and taali maar moments@akshaykumar is in top form, he is just jolly good as jolly@ArshadWarsi is brilliant… pic.twitter.com/ocJzDtWUSC — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) September 18, 2025

#JollyLLB3Review - AN EYE OPENER!



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#JollyLLB3 is a lot more than what was expected out of it. Yes, the trailer had indicated that there would be loads of drama this time around and it’s in abundance as well. Centered on land acquisition by capitalists, the film… pic.twitter.com/iO2zSXyucw — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 18, 2025

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Response On Being Asked About Twinkle Khanna: ‘Meri Zindagi Nikaal Legi’

About Jolly LLB 3

The plot revolves around the 2011 land acquisition protests in Uttar Pradesh. Akshay Kumar reprises his role as Jagdwishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra, defending a powerful politician in a case filed by local villagers. Arshad Warsi plays Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi, representing the complainants.

The movie also sees the return of Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, while Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas join in pivotal roles. Critics and fans are impressed by the cast’s performances, which add authenticity and emotional weight to the courtroom proceedings.