Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About 5-Month Depression After Divorce From Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his sharp bowling and calm demeanour on the field, revealed he was overwhelmed by the online trolling that followed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:52 AM (IST)

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has candidly spoken about the emotional toll his divorce from influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma took on him. 

Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce 

Appearing on the Raj Shamani podcast, the leg-spinner opened up about being labelled unfairly after their separation. “After my divorce, I was called cheater. And I have never cheated in my life. I’m an extremely loyal person. You wouldn’t even find a loyal person like me. I deeply care about my people," he said. The 34-year-old said what affected him most was the public jumping to conclusions. “That’s what affects me that you guys don’t even know what has happened and yet you are blaming me," he added.

Chahal, known for his sharp bowling and calm demeanour on the field, revealed he was overwhelmed by the online trolling that followed. Social media speculated about his relationship with RJ Mahvash, which added to the chaos. “Just because I’m seen with someone doesn’t mean you’ll write anything for views. And if you react and speak up, then 10 more people will come and troll you even more. Because they want masala all the time," he said.

Yet Chahal remains undeterred. “I know my truth and the people who are close to me know my truth so I don’t care. Why do I justify to anybody when I haven’t done anything wrong?" he said.

ALSO READ: RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’

Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Battle With Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Chahal shared that he suffered from anxiety and depression in the months following his separation. “I’d been in depression for four to five months. I got anxiety attacks. Only my close ones know this. I have never shared this anywhere for sympathy. I used to have suicidal thoughts because my mind had completely stopped working," he revealed.

He added that despite having “everything” on the outside, he felt a void within. “You have everything in your life, all the luxuries, but you still don’t have happiness. Then you get these thoughts — what to do with this life, just leave it,” he admitted.

Support from Inner Circle Kept Him Grounded

The cricketer credited close friends Pratik Pawar and RJ Mahvash for supporting him through his darkest hours. “I didn’t want to share it with my family because I didn’t want to bother them. So, my close friends really helped me during this period. They were with me,” he concluded.

Chahal’s brave and honest revelations have sparked discussions on mental health among public figures, especially athletes.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
