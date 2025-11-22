Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Are Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju? The Couple Behind Udaipur's Mega Celebrity Wedding

Who Are Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju? The Couple Behind Udaipur’s Mega Celebrity Wedding

Netra Mantena, daughter of pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, is marrying Vamsi Gadiraju, Columbia graduate and CTO of Superorder, at a lavish, star-studded Udaipur wedding.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
The excitement surrounding the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based pharma magnate Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju has grown even louder as moments from their starry sangeet begin to circulate. While international icons Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are expected at the main ceremony, the pre-wedding festivities on Friday, November 21, were already dazzling with Bollywood’s top names in attendance. The celebrations, spread across three days, began on November 21 and will conclude with the grand wedding ceremony on November 23. 

Who are Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju?

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. She will tie the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder—a platform designed to help restaurant chains manage delivery, takeaway operations, and overall digital workflow. Gadiraju has been instrumental in creating several AI-driven tools at the company, including an AI website builder for restaurant businesses.

A Columbia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, Gadiraju earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024 (Food and Drink category) alongside co-founder Poddar. Together, they built Superorder as a unified system aimed at simplifying online ordering and customer experience for multi-location restaurants. Reports also note that his Upanayanam ceremony was performed on November 23, 2025.

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju Mantena, father of the bride, is a prominent figure in the American pharmaceutical space. As the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals—which operates research and development facilities across the US, Switzerland, and India—he has carved out a significant presence in the industry. Prior to Ingenus, he launched multiple ventures, including ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, one of the early pioneers in oncology-focused speciality pharmacy services.

Mantena holds a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland, along with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in India.

About the lavish Udaipur wedding

Bollywood celebrities are among the nearly 600 guests invited to the high-profile celebrations.

The Leela Palace has been transformed into an opulent, red-themed setting, complete with towering floral décor, statement chandeliers and luxe seating arrangements. Other ceremonies are scheduled across Udaipur’s iconic venues, including Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal and Jagmandir.

Security has been heightened throughout the city. On Thursday night, Dutch DJ-producer Tiësto lit up The Leela Palace with a live set, accompanied by vibrant performances from Rajasthani folk artistes.

The wedding ceremony is slated for the morning of November 23 at Jagmandir, followed by a grand reception in the evening. Guests are expected to fly out on chartered aircraft from Dabok airport on November 24.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
