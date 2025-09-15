Janhvi Kapoor Raises Alarm Over Fake AI Images, Varun Dhawan Seeks Stronger Laws

At the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Kapoor shared her unease about AI-generated content being used without consent. The actor revealed that she has often come across manipulated photos of herself online.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out Circulation of Fake AI Images

“When I see on social media, there are so many AI images being circulated against my will,” she said. “You and I can say it’s an AI image, but the common man will think, ‘Yeh toh yeh pehen ke pohonch gayi (She actually went out wearing this).’”

Calling herself “old-school,” Janhvi emphasized that cinema and storytelling must safeguard originality and human creativity in the digital age.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan echoed the sentiment, acknowledging both the benefits and dangers of technological advancement.

“Technology is helpful, but it has its demerits. Laws and regulations are needed to protect actors and their identity from being misused,” he stated. Varun added that no algorithm can replace an actor’s unique “X-factor,” which remains the core of their craft.

AI Sparks Larger Debate in Bollywood

The discussion around AI at the event reflects a wider concern within the entertainment industry. Recently, filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa faced backlash after being altered through AI and re-released in Tamil with a changed ending. The incident ignited debates around creative control and the authenticity of art in the AI era.

About the Film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding and promises a mix of romance, humour, and family drama. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.