Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor Raises Alarm Over Fake AI Images, Varun Dhawan Seeks Stronger Laws

Janhvi Kapoor Raises Alarm Over Fake AI Images, Varun Dhawan Seeks Stronger Laws

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor express concern over AI misuse in Bollywood, stressing the need for creativity, consent, and stronger regulations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:58 PM (IST)

At the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Kapoor shared her unease about AI-generated content being used without consent. The actor revealed that she has often come across manipulated photos of herself online.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out Circulation of Fake AI Images

“When I see on social media, there are so many AI images being circulated against my will,” she said. “You and I can say it’s an AI image, but the common man will think, ‘Yeh toh yeh pehen ke pohonch gayi (She actually went out wearing this).’”
 Calling herself “old-school,” Janhvi emphasized that cinema and storytelling must safeguard originality and human creativity in the digital age.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan echoed the sentiment, acknowledging both the benefits and dangers of technological advancement.
 “Technology is helpful, but it has its demerits. Laws and regulations are needed to protect actors and their identity from being misused,” he stated. Varun added that no algorithm can replace an actor’s unique “X-factor,” which remains the core of their craft.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Plot To Crash Their Exes’ Wedding

AI Sparks Larger Debate in Bollywood

The discussion around AI at the event reflects a wider concern within the entertainment industry. Recently, filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa faced backlash after being altered through AI and re-released in Tamil with a changed ending. The incident ignited debates around creative control and the authenticity of art in the AI era.

About the Film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding and promises a mix of romance, humour, and family drama. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget