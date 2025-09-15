Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Plot To Crash Their Exes’ Wedding

The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been unveiled. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been unveiled. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in significant roles. Khaitan, who previously directed Janhvi’s debut Dhadak and Varun’s hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, returns to helm this third chapter in Dharma Productions’ Dulhania franchise.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer introduces viewers to Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi (Janhvi), who are left shattered when their partners—Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf)—abandon them to marry each other. Determined to sabotage the wedding, the heartbroken duo hatches a plan: they pretend to be in a relationship, flaunting their romance in hopes of sparking jealousy in their exes.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

One standout moment in the trailer sees the two engaging in a playful spat about who is more “middle class.” Varun quips about earning a ₹50,000 salary from his father, while Janhvi insists she only gets ₹25,000. To this, Varun retorts, “Tu middle-class nahi, lower middle-class hai.”

As their staged relationship plays out on social media with picture-perfect displays, the façade begins to blur, and they unexpectedly fall for each other. The trailer teases a blend of music, high-energy dance tracks, emotional drama, and plenty of chaos—hallmarks of the franchise.

About Dulhania franchise

Apart from the leads, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to release in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra celebrations. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Disclaimer: This festive season, the only ‘EX-xxxrtra’ thing served will be revenge and chaos!🥳

The franchise has delivered two successful films with Alia Bhatt starring opposite Varun in the earlier installments. Expectations are high for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to carry forward the winning streak.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's other projects

For Varun, the film comes at a crucial time—both Baby John and Bawaal underperformed at the box office, with his last commercial success being Coolie No 1 in 2020. Janhvi was last seen in the romantic drama Param Sundari, which received a modest response.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan
Read more
