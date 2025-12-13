Two GOATs, One Moment: Lionel Messi Meets Shah Rukh Khan During Kolkata Visit

Football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India 2025 delivered a memorable moment for fans in Kolkata on Saturday, as the Argentine icon came face to face with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during an exclusive meet-and-greet. The rare crossover saw the two global giants exchange greetings, while Shah Rukh’s younger son AbRam was visibly thrilled, posing for pictures with the football great.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi

Videos from the interaction quickly flooded social media. The clips show Shah Rukh arriving at the venue with his manager Pooja Dadlani, her children, and AbRam. As cheers erupted around him, the actor walked up to Messi and fellow footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, who are also part of the India tour. Shah Rukh was first seen greeting Suarez and De Paul before warmly shaking hands with Messi. The stars then posed for photographs together, with Messi also obliging AbRam for pictures. For the occasion, Shah Rukh kept it effortlessly stylish in a white T-shirt layered with a yellow cardigan.

Netizens react

Fans were quick to label the moment iconic. Reacting to a photo of Shah Rukh and Messi together, one fan wrote, “A picture for the history books.” Another commented, “Two GOATs, One moment the world will never forget.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata trip

Speculation around Shah Rukh’s Kolkata trip had already begun earlier this week when he was spotted at the airport with AbRam on December 13. Days before that, on December 11, the actor had teased fans about meeting the football legend. Posting on X, he wrote, “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

Messi's Kolkata visit

Messi’s Kolkata visit has drawn massive attention, especially after he unveiled a towering 70-foot statue near Salt Lake Stadium, which attracted huge crowds. During his stay, the football superstar is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The GOAT Tour will next take Messi to other cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.