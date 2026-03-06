Badshah In Trouble: Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Rapper Over Tateeree Lyrics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rapper-singer Badshah is facing fresh controversy after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi track Tateeree.

The Haryana Women's Commission has summoned singer-rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as "Badshah," over alleged objectionable lyrics in his Haryanvi song "Tateeree." A hearing is scheduled for March 13 in Panipat. pic.twitter.com/tfOMTzSEKD March 6, 2026

The song, which was released earlier this week, has attracted criticism for content that, according to complainants, is indecent and violates cultural norms and modesty. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, citing concerns about the possible impact of the lyrics, particularly on women and minors.

Hearing Scheduled In Panipat

According to the official summons issued on March 6, the case names Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, as the primary respondent.

The notice has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing local authorities to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the hearing. The Haryana State Commission for Women has scheduled the hearing for March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am in the Conference Hall of the DC Office in Panipat, with Renu Bhatia presiding.

Complaints Filed By Two Organisations

The complaints were submitted by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation.

Both complainants have alleged that Tateeree contains objectionable vocabulary and sexualised references, which they claim objectify women and minors. They have urged the commission to take strict action and hold accountable those responsible for content that allegedly crosses social and moral boundaries.

Commission Raises Questions Over Regulatory Scrutiny

Speaking about the controversy, Renu Bhatia questioned the regulatory process that allowed the song to be released. She referred to her previous experience as a three-year member of the Film Censor Board and expressed concern about Tateeree receiving approval despite potentially offensive content.

“It is important to understand how such lyrics pass regulatory scrutiny, especially when they affect public morality and cultural sensitivity,” Renu said to ANI.