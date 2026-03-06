Charak: Fair Of Faith Review | A Poor Kantara Rip-Off That’s Hard To Sit Through

The film Charak: Fair of Faith arrived with the promise of exploring an ancient ritual and cultural tradition. Its trailer hinted at a story rooted in folklore, drawing comparisons to films that successfully blended mythology with drama. However, the final product leaves viewers disappointed. Instead of a compelling narrative about faith, rituals, or mystery, the film struggles to define its own identity and ends up as a confusing cinematic experience.

Story Promises Folklore But Delivers Confusion

The plot claims to revolve around the centuries-old Charak festival, a ritual tradition believed to be more than a thousand years old and practised in parts of Bengal, Bihar and Assam. During the festival, certain practices and beliefs are associated with sacrifice and superstition.

Within this setting, the film introduces a subplot involving two children who suddenly disappear. From that point onward, the narrative largely focuses on uncovering what happened to them. The mystery of their disappearance becomes the central thread of the film.

However, the story never fully explores the Charak festival itself, despite presenting it as the core theme. As a result, viewers expecting a deeper understanding of the ritual or its cultural significance may feel let down.

Film Struggles To Decide Its Genre

One of the biggest criticisms surrounding the film is its lack of clarity about what it wants to be. At different moments, it appears to be a documentary, a social commentary, and a murder mystery. Yet none of these elements are developed convincingly.

The film’s tone and structure make it feel scattered. Its production quality and narrative treatment also fail to create a strong cinematic experience. Several portions of the movie move at a slow pace, making it difficult for audiences to stay engaged.

The trailer had raised expectations that the film might explore cultural traditions in the way certain acclaimed films have done. But those expectations remain largely unmet. Even the twist near the end of the story fails to provide a strong payoff.

Performances Offer Limited Support

In terms of acting, the performances are serviceable but do not stand out. Anjali Patil delivers a decent performance, while Sahidur Rahman also does a satisfactory job in his role. Actors Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan and Navnish Neel perform competently, but none of them delivers a performance that truly elevates the film.

Writing And Direction Fall Short

The screenplay has been written by Sanjay Haldar and Faruk Malik, while the film is directed by Shiladitya Moulik. Unfortunately, both the writing and the direction lack the depth and focus needed to bring the story together.

The project has attracted some attention because it is produced by Sudipto Sen, known for directing The Kerala Story. However, despite that association, the film struggles to leave a positive impression.

Final Verdict

Overall, Charak: Fair of Faith turns out to be a disappointing watch. With a confusing narrative, weak execution, and limited emotional impact, the film fails to deliver on its promise of exploring an intriguing cultural tradition.