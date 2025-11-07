Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionThe Boogie Woogie Boys Are Back! Jaaved, Naved & Ravi Dance With Meezaan In Viral ‘3 Shaukk’ Reel

The Boogie Woogie Boys Are Back! Jaaved, Naved & Ravi Dance With Meezaan In Viral ‘3 Shaukk’ Reel

Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and Ravi Behl reunite for a fun dance-off with Meezaan on 3 Shaukk from De De Pyaar De 2, delighting nostalgic fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The internet went into full nostalgia mode after the legendary Boogie Woogie trio, Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and Ravi Behl, reunited for an impromptu dance-off that reminded fans why they were India’s original dance icons. The trio joined Jaaved’s son, Meezaan Jafri, for a special performance on the trending song 3 Shaukk from the upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2.

Boogie Woogie Legends Return For A Dance-Off

The father-son duo Jaaved and Meezaan share screen space in De De Pyaar De 2, a romantic comedy slated for release on November 14. To celebrate the film’s new track 3 Shaukk, Jaaved brought in his old Boogie Woogie partners for a high-energy dance reel.

Meezaan posted the video on Instagram on Wednesday, and the nostalgic clip quickly went viral. The highlight came when all four of them performed the signature Boogie Woogie step, sending ’90s kids into a frenzy online.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj)

Fans Celebrate “The OGs” Of Indian Dance Shows

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love. Actor Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Soo cool .. The OG s Boogie.. ing,” while Ayushmann Khurrana added, “With the OGs.” One fan summed up the sentiment perfectly, saying, “Meezan is young, but OGs stole the show.”

The reel not only showcased the group’s timeless chemistry but also reignited fond memories of the show that defined a generation of Indian television viewers.

Boogie Woogie’s Legacy & ‘3 Shaukk’ Fever

First airing in 1996, Boogie Woogie became one of India’s longest-running and most-loved dance reality shows, setting the standard for talent-based entertainment for nearly two decades. The judging panel — Ravi Behl, Naved Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi — remained consistent throughout its run, cementing their place in pop culture history.

3 Shaukk, sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, with lyrics by Jaani and Karan and music by Avvy Sra, is already making waves. Talking about the track, Avvy shared, “Karan and I have always enjoyed creating music that we truly connect with and that our listeners can vibe with. We are happy this song is now a part of the De De Pyaar De 2 album, and our fans will give it love all over again.”

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan, and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn R Madhavan Rakul Preet Singh Jaaved Jaaferi Ayushmann Khurrana Ravi Behl Meezaan Jafri De De Pyaar De 2 Naved Jafri
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
World
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget