The internet went into full nostalgia mode after the legendary Boogie Woogie trio, Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and Ravi Behl, reunited for an impromptu dance-off that reminded fans why they were India’s original dance icons. The trio joined Jaaved’s son, Meezaan Jafri, for a special performance on the trending song 3 Shaukk from the upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2.

Boogie Woogie Legends Return For A Dance-Off

The father-son duo Jaaved and Meezaan share screen space in De De Pyaar De 2, a romantic comedy slated for release on November 14. To celebrate the film’s new track 3 Shaukk, Jaaved brought in his old Boogie Woogie partners for a high-energy dance reel.

Meezaan posted the video on Instagram on Wednesday, and the nostalgic clip quickly went viral. The highlight came when all four of them performed the signature Boogie Woogie step, sending ’90s kids into a frenzy online.

Fans Celebrate “The OGs” Of Indian Dance Shows

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love. Actor Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Soo cool .. The OG s Boogie.. ing,” while Ayushmann Khurrana added, “With the OGs.” One fan summed up the sentiment perfectly, saying, “Meezan is young, but OGs stole the show.”

The reel not only showcased the group’s timeless chemistry but also reignited fond memories of the show that defined a generation of Indian television viewers.

Boogie Woogie’s Legacy & ‘3 Shaukk ’ Fever

First airing in 1996, Boogie Woogie became one of India’s longest-running and most-loved dance reality shows, setting the standard for talent-based entertainment for nearly two decades. The judging panel — Ravi Behl, Naved Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi — remained consistent throughout its run, cementing their place in pop culture history.

3 Shaukk, sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, with lyrics by Jaani and Karan and music by Avvy Sra, is already making waves. Talking about the track, Avvy shared, “Karan and I have always enjoyed creating music that we truly connect with and that our listeners can vibe with. We are happy this song is now a part of the De De Pyaar De 2 album, and our fans will give it love all over again.”

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan, and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles.