Tanushree Dutta Turns Down Bigg Boss Again, Calls Reality TV ‘Cheap’ And Against Her Values

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionTanushree Dutta Turns Down Bigg Boss Again, Calls Reality TV ‘Cheap’ And Against Her Values

Tanushree Dutta says she rejected Bigg Boss offers for 11 years, citing privacy, values, and dignity, despite being offered ₹1.65 crore.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 11:18 PM (IST)

Actor Tanushree Dutta has revealed that she has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss for the past 11 years but has consistently turned down the offers. Speaking in an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor said she is not interested in joining the Salman Khan-hosted reality show regardless of the money involved.

Tanushree Says Reality TV Doesn’t Match Her Lifestyle

“Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can’t stay in a place like that; I don’t even stay with my own family. I was never interested in Bigg Boss and will never be. They have offered me ₹1.65 crore to be a part of the show…even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn’t go,” Tanushree said.

Dutta also said that the show’s format was against her personal values. Commenting on contestants sharing living spaces, she remarked, “Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there…I can’t do that. I am very specific about my diet depending on my energy. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if they let me work in peace.”

She also mentioned that Bigg Boss stylists and coordinators had personally reached out to her, offering reassurances about diet and comfort, but she refused each time.

Tanushree’s Career And Controversies

Crowned Femina Miss India Universe in 2004, Tanushree made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). She went on to appear in films such as Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, and Rokkk. Her last screen appearance was in SuperCops Vs. Super Villains in 2013.

In 2018, Dutta made headlines when she reignited sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar from a 2008 incident. She also accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of misconduct during the shooting of Chocolate. Both men denied the allegations and sent her legal notices, while police later cleared Nana of charges in 2019.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
