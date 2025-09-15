Bigg Boss 19: Kitchen Duties Spark Clash Between Nehal Chudasama And Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19: Life inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has never been short of drama, and the latest episode is no exception. This time, a seemingly routine task involving kitchen responsibilities turned into a full-blown confrontation between Nehal Chudasama and this week’s captain, Amaal Mallik.

Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik's fight

After her spats with Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal once again found herself at the center of controversy. Amaal had assigned her the duty of preparing lunch for the housemates — a decision that immediately led to friction.

Nehal resisted the allocation, explaining that it clashed with her workout schedule. She asked Amaal to switch her duty to dinner instead and even suggested, “Neelam Giri’s name as she does not work out and could take on the lunch duty.”

However, the captain stood firm. Amaal refused to make changes, insisting that Nehal carry out the task as assigned. Although she grudgingly accepted, Nehal delayed cooking, which irked the other housemates waiting for their meals.

Delay in lunch

The situation quickly snowballed. Housemates complained about the delay, and the mounting pressure visibly agitated Nehal. What started as a simple disagreement over kitchen duties soon evolved into a larger dispute, with contestants accusing Amaal of showing bias and even resorting to abusive language.

With tempers flaring, the clash marked yet another round of heated drama inside the house.

About Bigg Boss 19

Currently, the contestants competing in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri, following the exits of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioCinema and airs on COLORS.