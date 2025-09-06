Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Yeh Tumhari Dadi Ka Naam Tha…': Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Baby Naming Talks On Kapil Sharma’s Show

'Yeh Tumhari Dadi Ka Naam Tha…': Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Baby Naming Talks On Kapil Sharma’s Show

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that he and Kiara Advani haven’t yet named their baby daughter, citing suggestions pouring in from family members.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sidharth Malhotra made a charming appearance on the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where he was joined by co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Inayat Verma to promote their upcoming film 'Param Sundari'. However, all eyes were on the new dad as Kapil and his guests nudged Sidharth for updates on his personal life, particularly about his newborn daughter.

When Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh asked Sidharth if he and Kiara Advani had named their daughter yet, the actor smiled and responded,

“Nahi abhi tak nahi rakha. Hum soch rahe hain abhi bhi.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀 ᵗᵉᵃᵐ ᵖᵃʳᵃᵐ (@sidstheticcs)

“Yeh tumhari dadi ka naam tha…” – Family Suggestions Galore

As the conversation veered toward how the couple was choosing a name, Archana asked if family members had started offering suggestions. Sidharth chuckled, saying,

“Bohot, ‘Yeh tumhari dadi ka naam tha, yeh falane inka naam tha yeh rakho.’”

The revelation brought laughter to the studio, reflecting the relatable pressures that many new parents face in Indian households when it comes to naming a child.

Sidharth & Kiara Request Privacy Post Baby’s Birth

For those who missed the announcement, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The couple issued a heartfelt joint statement, requesting privacy during this new chapter.

“We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full,” they shared.

They added, “As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private.”

In a sweet gesture, the couple also sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi along with the note requesting discretion.

A Love Story That Stayed Private, Until It Didn't

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story has always been low-key. After reportedly meeting in 2018 and bonding during the filming of Shershaah in 2021, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. Subtle social media hints and vacations eventually led to confirmation in early 2023, followed by a dream wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023.

Now, as they step into parenthood, fans eagerly await the reveal of their daughter’s name and first pictures, while respecting the couple's wish for privacy.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
The Great Indian Kapil Show Kiara Advani Daughter Sidharth Kiara Baby Girl Kapil Sharma Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Kiara Parenthood
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget