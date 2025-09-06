Sidharth Malhotra made a charming appearance on the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where he was joined by co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Inayat Verma to promote their upcoming film 'Param Sundari'. However, all eyes were on the new dad as Kapil and his guests nudged Sidharth for updates on his personal life, particularly about his newborn daughter.

When Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh asked Sidharth if he and Kiara Advani had named their daughter yet, the actor smiled and responded,

“Nahi abhi tak nahi rakha. Hum soch rahe hain abhi bhi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀 ᵗᵉᵃᵐ ᵖᵃʳᵃᵐ (@sidstheticcs)

“Yeh tumhari dadi ka naam tha…” – Family Suggestions Galore

As the conversation veered toward how the couple was choosing a name, Archana asked if family members had started offering suggestions. Sidharth chuckled, saying,

“Bohot, ‘Yeh tumhari dadi ka naam tha, yeh falane inka naam tha yeh rakho.’”

The revelation brought laughter to the studio, reflecting the relatable pressures that many new parents face in Indian households when it comes to naming a child.

Sidharth & Kiara Request Privacy Post Baby’s Birth

For those who missed the announcement, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The couple issued a heartfelt joint statement, requesting privacy during this new chapter.

“We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full,” they shared.

They added, “As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private.”

In a sweet gesture, the couple also sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi along with the note requesting discretion.

A Love Story That Stayed Private, Until It Didn't

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story has always been low-key. After reportedly meeting in 2018 and bonding during the filming of Shershaah in 2021, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. Subtle social media hints and vacations eventually led to confirmation in early 2023, followed by a dream wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023.

Now, as they step into parenthood, fans eagerly await the reveal of their daughter’s name and first pictures, while respecting the couple's wish for privacy.