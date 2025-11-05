Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionShoaib Ibrahim Gives Update On Dipika Kakar's Cancer Battle: 'It's This Time That Scares Us'

Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Update On Dipika Kakar's Cancer Battle: 'It's This Time That Scares Us'

Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that he and wife Dipika Kakar are anxiously awaiting her latest blood test results amid her ongoing cancer treatment, admitting that the waiting period always “scares” them.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television star Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a heartfelt update on his wife Dipika Kakar’s health, revealing that the couple is waiting for her latest blood test results with bated breath.

Shoaib shares update on Dipika’s condition

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, Shoaib spoke about their frequent hospital visits and the anxiety that surrounds each medical test. “We went to the hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It’s like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now the reports will come tomorrow,” he said.

Acknowledging the emotional strain these moments bring, Shoaib added, “It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God’s grace, everything turns out to be fine.” Seated beside him, Dipika was seen quietly agreeing, her expression filled with both hope and concern.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood News (@bolly_newssss)

Dipika’s ongoing cancer battle

Dipika Kakar, best known for Sasural Simar Ka, has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for several months now. Earlier in June 2025, she underwent a tumour-removal surgery and has since been documenting her treatment journey through her YouTube channel.

Her candid vlogs have offered fans a glimpse into her chemotherapy sessions, her fluctuating energy levels, and her determination to heal. Both Dipika and Shoaib continue to keep their followers updated on her progress through regular vlogs.

Recently, the actress revealed that she had caught a viral infection from her two-year-old son, Ruhaan. Weakened immunity due to ongoing treatments made her recovery slower than usual.

“Ruhaan se infection mujhe lag gaya. Aur mere case mein infection thoda zyada severe ho gaya kyunki main treatment pe hoon, aur uss time pe aapki body ki immunity thodi low hoti hai,” Dipika shared. “Doctor ne pehle hi kaha tha ki agar viral ho ya fever aaye, toh turant call karna. Antibiotics aur anti-allergics start kiye, jo thoda heavy pad raha hai.

(“I caught the infection from Ruhaan. In my case, the infection became a bit more severe because I’m undergoing treatment, and during that time your body’s immunity is quite low,” Dipika said. “The doctor had already told us that if I get any kind of viral or fever, we should call immediately. As soon as we did, they started antibiotics and anti-allergic medicines, which are quite strong and heavy on the body.)”

A love story fans adore

Shoaib and Dipika’s love story is one that television fans have cherished for years. The duo first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into real-life love. They tied the knot in February 2018 in Shoaib’s hometown, Bhopal, and in 2023, welcomed their son Ruhaan, who they often feature lovingly in their family vlogs.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
World
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget