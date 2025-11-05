Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Update On Dipika Kakar's Cancer Battle: 'It's This Time That Scares Us'

Television star Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a heartfelt update on his wife Dipika Kakar’s health, revealing that the couple is waiting for her latest blood test results with bated breath.

Shoaib shares update on Dipika’s condition

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, Shoaib spoke about their frequent hospital visits and the anxiety that surrounds each medical test. “We went to the hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It’s like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now the reports will come tomorrow,” he said.

Acknowledging the emotional strain these moments bring, Shoaib added, “It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God’s grace, everything turns out to be fine.” Seated beside him, Dipika was seen quietly agreeing, her expression filled with both hope and concern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood News (@bolly_newssss)

Dipika’s ongoing cancer battle

Dipika Kakar, best known for Sasural Simar Ka, has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for several months now. Earlier in June 2025, she underwent a tumour-removal surgery and has since been documenting her treatment journey through her YouTube channel.

Her candid vlogs have offered fans a glimpse into her chemotherapy sessions, her fluctuating energy levels, and her determination to heal. Both Dipika and Shoaib continue to keep their followers updated on her progress through regular vlogs.

Recently, the actress revealed that she had caught a viral infection from her two-year-old son, Ruhaan. Weakened immunity due to ongoing treatments made her recovery slower than usual.

“Ruhaan se infection mujhe lag gaya. Aur mere case mein infection thoda zyada severe ho gaya kyunki main treatment pe hoon, aur uss time pe aapki body ki immunity thodi low hoti hai,” Dipika shared. “Doctor ne pehle hi kaha tha ki agar viral ho ya fever aaye, toh turant call karna. Antibiotics aur anti-allergics start kiye, jo thoda heavy pad raha hai.

(“I caught the infection from Ruhaan. In my case, the infection became a bit more severe because I’m undergoing treatment, and during that time your body’s immunity is quite low,” Dipika said. “The doctor had already told us that if I get any kind of viral or fever, we should call immediately. As soon as we did, they started antibiotics and anti-allergic medicines, which are quite strong and heavy on the body.)”

A love story fans adore

Shoaib and Dipika’s love story is one that television fans have cherished for years. The duo first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into real-life love. They tied the knot in February 2018 in Shoaib’s hometown, Bhopal, and in 2023, welcomed their son Ruhaan, who they often feature lovingly in their family vlogs.