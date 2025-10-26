Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Are With Me,' Says Bigg Boss 19’s Shehbaz, Internet Slams Him

'Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Are With Me,' Says Bigg Boss 19’s Shehbaz, Internet Slams Him

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Shehbaz Badesha claims support from late Sidharth Shukla’s fans, sparking outrage online with viewers calling him “delusional” and “opportunist” over the comment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, actor-singer Shehbaz Badesha, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant in the third week and has since managed to avoid nomination for elimination, a fact highlighted during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar. However, his latest remarks, in which he claimed support from the fans of the late Sidharth Shukla, have drawn widespread criticism online.

Shehbaz says Sidharth Shukla's fans will support him

During the weekend episode, Salman Khan asked actor Gaurav Khanna to give his assessment of the housemates. Speaking about Shehbaz, Gaurav noted that he had been playing a smart game, having avoided nomination since his entry. When left to reflect on the feedback, Shehbaz appeared visibly annoyed and responded, “Main bhi ek baar nominations main aakar dekhna chahta hoon, kya hota hai mere saath. Hain, bethe hai fir Sidharth Shukla ke fans bhi mere saath. Jo winner hai naa iss show ka, uski fan following bethi hai mere saath (Even I want to see what happens with me when I get nominated. Sidharth Shukla’s fans are with me. The winner of this show has a fan following that supports me).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by celebrity & Reality (@biggboss.news_)

Netizens react to Shehbaz's comment

The comment sparked anger across social media, with viewers accusing Shehbaz of exploiting the late actor’s name for sympathy. One user wrote, "WHATTT? Is that what he's thinking? None of Sidharth Shukla's fans is supporting him. I think he needs a reality check." Another commented, "Yeh itna confident i mean delusional kaise hai? (How is he so confident, I mean delusional)."

Critics also slammed him for leveraging a deceased actor’s fanbase, with one comment reading, "What an opportunist!! On what basis do you wanna get support from Sidharth fans?? because he was his sister's boyfriend??!! You are just using his name for clout!!" Another added, "GK was friends with Sid, but he never mentioned him to gain support from Sid fans, but this lowlife parasite is disgusting."

The connection between Shehbaz and Sidharth Shukla

Shehbaz is the brother of Shehnaaz Gill, who famously fell in love with Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13. The couple’s on-screen chemistry earned them a massive fan following, and they remained close after leaving the show, frequently appearing together in music videos and television appearances. Tragically, Sidharth passed away in 2021 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. In his memory, Shehnaaz composed a song, while Shehbaz got Sidharth’s face tattooed on his arm.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Salman Khan is expected to announce the contestants who will be eliminated. Reports suggest Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali are likely to leave the house, though official confirmation will come during the broadcast. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Shukla Shehbaz Bigg Boss 19 BB19
