Sara Khan Schools Trolls Over Marriage To Krish Pathak: 'Any Relation With My God Is Mine'

Actor Sara Khan, who recently tied the knot with actor Krish Pathak in an intimate court ceremony, has hit back at trolls targeting her over her interfaith marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai star shared a heartfelt video in which she thanked her well-wishers for their love and also addressed those spreading negativity about her union.

Sara Khan on Love Beyond Religion

Opening up about her marriage and the couple’s different faiths, Sara said, “Krish and I belong to different cultures, but we believe both our religions taught us love. Our families taught us to respect others first and not to hurt anyone. We also think so, we think alike... I want to thank all the positive well-wishers for your immense love.”

The actor emphasised that both their families have been supportive and that love and respect form the foundation of their relationship.

“No One Has the Right to Comment Between Me and My God”

Sara also addressed the trolling she faced after her marriage announcement, urging people to respect others’ beliefs.

She said, “Please learn that any religion does not teach you to put down any other religion or beliefs or disrespect anyone. We are sharing our marital status with our well-wishers and not asking for anyone’s approval because we already have the approval of our families and the law. Any relation with my God is mine, completely mine. No one has any right to comment between me and my God. No religion teaches you to say bad words or interfere in someone’s life.”

Her firm yet composed message resonated with fans who praised her for standing up against hate.

Sara and Krish’s Unique Love Story

In her post, Sara also revealed that she and Krish will honour both their faiths through a Nikah ceremony and a traditional Pahadi wedding with proper pheras. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Thank you, everyone and love, love and only love to you all ❤️😘.”

Reacting to the post, Krish left a romantic comment quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s famous line from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: “Tujh mein rab dikhta hai... yaara main kya karu.”

A Love Story That Blends Two Faiths

Earlier, Sara had announced her marriage with a poetic Instagram post alongside a series of beautiful photos from their court ceremony.

She wrote, “Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. From Qubool Hai se Saat Phere, the vows await this December. Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot.”

The couple’s wedding festivities are set to continue later this year with traditional celebrations representing both religions.

About Sara Khan

Sara Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Sadhna in Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and went on to star in shows like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi. This is her second marriage—she was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised ceremony on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two separated a year later in 2011.