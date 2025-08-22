Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionSalman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 Look Goes Viral Ahead Of Show’s Premiere

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres on August 24, 2025. The actor’s first look from the BB 19 set has gone viral online, building massive excitement for the season.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
The countdown to 'Bigg Boss 19' has begun, and with just two days left for the premiere, the excitement is reaching new heights. Hosted once again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the reality show will kick off on August 24, 2025. Viewers can catch the daily episodes on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Salman Khan’s Stylish Look Steals the Show

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, Salman Khan interacted with the media on the Bigg Boss 19 set in Mumbai. Dressed in a sharp black suit, the Dabangg actor made a striking appearance at the press conference. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they went viral, with fans flooding social media with compliments for the actor’s suave look.

 

What Salman Has to Say About Bigg Boss 19

While speaking about the upcoming season, Salman hinted at several fresh twists and turns inside the Bigg Boss house. Sharing his excitement, he said, “I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out.”

Contestant Speculations Keep Fans Guessing

As with every season, speculations around the contestant list are fueling curiosity. Several well-known names from television and the influencer circuit are rumoured to join the show. The buzz includes actors like Gaurav Khanna and content creators such as Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Siwet Tomar, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement about the final lineup.

With Salman’s grand entry already setting the tone, Bigg Boss 19 promises high-octane drama, unexpected twists, and entertainment galore.

Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 2025 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan Bigg Boss Look
