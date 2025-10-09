Rashami Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has delighted fans by sharing that he got engaged to actress Kavita Banerjee in September this year. Posting on social media, Nandish wrote, “Hi Partner. 💍❤️🌟 Ready? 😁.”

He also shared a story—later reposted by Kavita—showing the couple holding hands, with Kavita flaunting her engagement ring. The post marked their special date: 5/09/25.

About Nandish Sandhu

Nandish began his career in modelling before making his mark on television. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Veer Singh Bundela in Uttaran (2009–2012). His other notable TV appearances include Phir Subah Hogi (2012), Beintehaa (2014), and Grahan (2021). On the big screen, he has acted in films such as Super 30 (2019), Phir Subah Hogi (2012), and Jubilee (2023).

Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai

On the personal front, Nandish was previously married to actress Rashami Desai. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Uttaran, married in 2012 but parted ways three years later. Reflecting on their split in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nandish said, “I think it was a wise decision on both our parts that we mutually decided to go our separate ways. Things were not working out in terms of our thought processes. Our thoughts, our vision, our temperament was not the same, so I think we just hurried into it. We were young then, not very wise.” He added, “Compatibility came into the picture when we started living together after getting married, and we realised we were not compatible. We did not have the maturity to agree to disagree.”

About Kavita Banerjee

Born on July 12 in Kolkata, Kavita Banerjee started her television journey with Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (2021). She has also appeared in web series including Hiccups and Hookups (2021), Ek Villain Returns (2022), and Divya Prem - Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani (2025).