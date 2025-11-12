'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH

As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly Election results, social media is keeping a close eye on the new entrant in the political battlefield, Maithili Thakur. The young folk singer who is known for her melodious renditions of traditional songs and bhajans is now trying her luck in politics. However, one of her recent interviews has sparked a major controversy and turned her into a target of social media trolling.

Maithili Thakur Controversy

During a media interaction, a journalist asked Maithili Thakur about her development blueprint for her constituency. Her response stunned everyone. Without a moment’s hesitation, she replied, "How can I share this with everyone? This is completely personal and confidential." Thakur then left the interview, saying, "Mann nahi hai (I don't feel like)".

The video of her response has since gone viral, triggering a wave of criticism and memes online. Social media users mocked her for being “politically naïve,” with some calling her a “secret agent of the blueprint.”

Trolls Flood Social Media

As the video spread rapidly, BJP’s star candidate Thakur faced questions over her political understanding. One user wrote: “When a candidate calls their development plan ‘confidential,’ it only means they have no plan at all.” Another sharply commented: “Voters don’t want politicians who dodge questions; they want leaders with vision.” Some, however, defended her, calling it a “new communication style” in politics.

Born on July 25, 2000, in Bihar's Madhubani, Maithili grew up in a musical family. Her father and grandfather were both musicians who trained her in classical and folk music. She rose to fame after becoming the runner-up in the 2017 TV reality show Rising Star. Along with her brothers, she has since recorded hundreds of devotional and folk songs, amassing millions of followers online.

Her growing popularity as the “daughter of Mithila” caught the BJP’s attention. The party fielded her as its candidate from Alinagar constituency this year, projecting her as a fresh, youthful face who blends tradition with modern appeal.

Fame Vs Political Foresight

Among young voters in Bihar, Thakur remains a talking point. Admired by some as a symbol of cultural pride and youthful energy, but dismissed by critics as an untested celebrity parachuted into politics.

Her “secret blueprint” comment has reignited debate over whether political parties are prioritising fame over fieldwork while distributing tickets to popular faces.