BCCI's Big Call! Kohli-Rohit Must Play Domestic Cricket To Ensure ODI Spot: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India's biggest cricket icons in the modern era, are now closer to the end of their careers than fans would like.

Both have retired from T20Is and Tests, and can only be seen representing the national side in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

This, however, results in notable gaps without game time for them, which has been a topic of debate and concern of late.

Both returned to play for India in Australia after many months, and while Rohit regained form in the second match, Kohli recorded back-to-back ducks.

BCCI Has Reportedly Told Kohli-Rohit To Play Domestic Cricket

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ended the India vs Australia ODI series on a high, the former scoring 74 and the latter 121, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apparently doesn't want to take any chances.

According to a report by the Indian Express, BCCI has instructed both to play domestic cricket to maintan match fitness.

"The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit," the reported quoted an anonymous source from the board.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.

He, along with Kohli, is expected to represent India next in the ODI series against South Africa, at home, which kicks off right at the end of this month.

India vs South Africa: ODI Series Schedule

IND vs SA 1st ODI - November 30, 2025; JSCA International Stadium Complex

IND vs SA 2nd ODI - December 3, 2025; Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

IND vs SA 3rd ODI - December 6, 2025; ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

Also Check: WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Epic Dance At A Couple's Wedding Photoshoot