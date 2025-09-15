Neha Swami Pours Her Heart Out To Arjun Bijlani: ‘It’s Been 13 Days Without Your Voice’

Mumbai: Television actor Arjun Bijlani is currently seen winning hearts in the OTT reality show “Rise And Fall”.

The actor is seen performing well in all tasks and is standing up for the right with all his strength and gumption. But it looks like his wife, Neha Swami, clearly has been missing her husband, who has been away from her completely for almost two weeks. The doting wife took to her social media account in penning down a beautiful note for her husband and her love for him.

Sharing a carousel post of multiple pictures of the two, Neha wrote, “It’s been 13 days since I’ve not heard your voice… "13 days without talking to you, without feeling you close, and I miss you more than words can say." She expressed that she desires holding him close to her like always. “I just want to hold you, look into your eyes, and wrap myself in your arms. Even though I see you on the show, it’s not the same. The house feels empty without you. I want you to know... I love you deeply. You’re doing so well, and I’m incredibly proud of you. Your spirit, your strength, your heart… it’s all so beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Swami (@nehaswamibijlani)

At the end, sharing a few words of motivation, Neha wrote, “Keep shining, baby. I’m here, loving you, missing you, and waiting for you. Always. @arjunbijlani.” For the uninitiated, Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani have been married for over 10 years. The couple have known each other for 18 years, are head over heels in love with each other, and are parents to a teenage boy, Ayaan. Neha and Arjun fell in love during their college days, back when the actor was not well-to-do financially. But despite the fact that Bijlani was still struggling financially, Neha decided to stick by him and support him throughout. Arjun has always credited Neha for all of his success and has called her his pillar of support and strength.

