Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNeelam Giri Reacts To Abhishek Bajaj’s Shocking Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: ‘I Don’t Think Makers Are Biased’

Neelam Giri Reacts To Abhishek Bajaj’s Shocking Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: ‘I Don’t Think Makers Are Biased’

After her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Neelam Giri opened up about Abhishek Bajaj’s shocking exit, dismissed claims of bias, and shared how the show has changed her life.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 stunned fans with a double eviction twist. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show saw Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj bidding farewell to the house, an outcome that left both contestants and viewers taken aback.

Neelam Giri on Abhishek Bajaj’s Eviction

In an interview with Indian Express, Neelam opened up about the shocking eviction and addressed rumours that the makers were biased toward certain contestants.

“I don’t think the makers are biased. However, Abhishek’s eviction was shocking. Pranit could have saved Abhishek, but he came under so much pressure that he couldn’t think clearly,” Neelam said.

She further added, “I don’t think Bigg Boss planned his eviction. I don’t think even the makers had anything to do with it. But I will say that I didn’t get any guidance at all from the makers. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman sir also explained as much as it was shown. We were never given a script as such.”

Neelam Giri on Her Journey and New Opportunities

Reflecting on her stint, Neelam admitted she was nervous during the initial weeks. “In the first week, I was really scared. I wasn’t understanding anything in the game. For me, this was such a big platform, so I was also very nervous. I didn’t know what to do, but then I opened up and started being myself,” she said.

Neelam believes her journey in Bigg Boss has transformed her life. “My life has changed for the better after Bigg Boss; the show has brought me a lot of fame. Now I hope to get some great projects too,” she shared.

Competition Heats Up in Bigg Boss 19

With Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj out, the Top 10 contestants now include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More.

Though Neelam’s journey was relatively short, her calm presence and authenticity left a mark on both fans and housemates.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Abhishek Bajaj Neelam Giri Bigg Boss 19 Eviction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
India
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
India
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget