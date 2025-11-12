The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 stunned fans with a double eviction twist. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show saw Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj bidding farewell to the house, an outcome that left both contestants and viewers taken aback.

Neelam Giri on Abhishek Bajaj’s Eviction

In an interview with Indian Express, Neelam opened up about the shocking eviction and addressed rumours that the makers were biased toward certain contestants.

“I don’t think the makers are biased. However, Abhishek’s eviction was shocking. Pranit could have saved Abhishek, but he came under so much pressure that he couldn’t think clearly,” Neelam said.

She further added, “I don’t think Bigg Boss planned his eviction. I don’t think even the makers had anything to do with it. But I will say that I didn’t get any guidance at all from the makers. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman sir also explained as much as it was shown. We were never given a script as such.”

Neelam Giri on Her Journey and New Opportunities

Reflecting on her stint, Neelam admitted she was nervous during the initial weeks. “In the first week, I was really scared. I wasn’t understanding anything in the game. For me, this was such a big platform, so I was also very nervous. I didn’t know what to do, but then I opened up and started being myself,” she said.

Neelam believes her journey in Bigg Boss has transformed her life. “My life has changed for the better after Bigg Boss; the show has brought me a lot of fame. Now I hope to get some great projects too,” she shared.

Competition Heats Up in Bigg Boss 19

With Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj out, the Top 10 contestants now include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More.

Though Neelam’s journey was relatively short, her calm presence and authenticity left a mark on both fans and housemates.