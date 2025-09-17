Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNagma Mirajkar Clears Air On Awez Darbar Cheating Rumours, Confirms Wedding After Bigg Boss 19

Nagma Mirajkar Clears Air On Awez Darbar Cheating Rumours, Confirms Wedding After Bigg Boss 19

Nagma Mirajkar speaks out about the cheating allegations against fiancé Awez Darbar and confirms they plan to get married after Bigg Boss 19.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 07:31 AM (IST)

Social media influencer and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nagma Mirajkar has addressed the speculation surrounding her fiancé, Awez Darbar, following her recent eviction from the reality show alongside Natalia Janoszek.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Nagma responded to the swirling gossip linking Awez to another girl. Without hesitation, she denied the claims, reaffirming the strength of their relationship.

"See, I would just say that Awez and I have been very clear about our relationship. Before coming to Bigg Boss, we spoke and we decided to get married," she stated.

Nagma emphasized that she is not entertaining any negativity right now, choosing instead to focus on their future together. “My only focus right now is to support him, be there for him, and take everything ahead with a positive note. I am not giving light to any other news right now... I am looking forward to getting married to him.”

Wedding Bells Set for 2025

Speaking about her wedding plans with Awez, Nagma revealed that the couple is looking to tie the knot in the first half of 2025.

"I think it would be next year’s first half we might plan. Like, Bigg Boss is gonna happen till December, and Inshallah, I want him to be in the finals. I don’t want him to return soon, and we’ll get married soon after," she shared.

Her message for Awez was clear: “I want him to concentrate on the game and remember that I am there waiting for him outside.”

"Not Fake At All": Nagma Reacts to Trolls

The influencer also took a stand against trolls claiming Awez’s actions inside the Bigg Boss house—like keeping her belongings—were staged for the cameras.

Refuting the allegations, she said, “No… No, it is not fake at all. I am sure he kept those things because, No. 1 – he misses me, and No. 2 – he needs those things."

Nagma elaborated on the sentimental value of those items, saying, “I also used to do his skincare every day, before sleeping and after waking up. He definitely kept that cause he misses me, but also he wants to use my skincare. It’s not fake at all.”

Looking Ahead with Confidence

Despite the drama surrounding Bigg Boss 19, Nagma remains focused on the future she and Awez have planned together. Her composed response and clarity on their relationship status signal that the influencer is unfazed by outside noise, and ready to move forward with confidence and love.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar Bigg Boss 19 Natalia Janoszek Nagma Awez Wedding Nagma Bigg Boss Eviction Awez Nagma Relationship
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
Cricket
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget