Nagma Mirajkar Clears Air On Awez Darbar Cheating Rumours, Confirms Wedding After Bigg Boss 19

Social media influencer and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nagma Mirajkar has addressed the speculation surrounding her fiancé, Awez Darbar, following her recent eviction from the reality show alongside Natalia Janoszek.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Nagma responded to the swirling gossip linking Awez to another girl. Without hesitation, she denied the claims, reaffirming the strength of their relationship.

"See, I would just say that Awez and I have been very clear about our relationship. Before coming to Bigg Boss, we spoke and we decided to get married," she stated.

Nagma emphasized that she is not entertaining any negativity right now, choosing instead to focus on their future together. “My only focus right now is to support him, be there for him, and take everything ahead with a positive note. I am not giving light to any other news right now... I am looking forward to getting married to him.”

Wedding Bells Set for 2025

Speaking about her wedding plans with Awez, Nagma revealed that the couple is looking to tie the knot in the first half of 2025.

"I think it would be next year’s first half we might plan. Like, Bigg Boss is gonna happen till December, and Inshallah, I want him to be in the finals. I don’t want him to return soon, and we’ll get married soon after," she shared.

Her message for Awez was clear: “I want him to concentrate on the game and remember that I am there waiting for him outside.”

"Not Fake At All": Nagma Reacts to Trolls

The influencer also took a stand against trolls claiming Awez’s actions inside the Bigg Boss house—like keeping her belongings—were staged for the cameras.

Refuting the allegations, she said, “No… No, it is not fake at all. I am sure he kept those things because, No. 1 – he misses me, and No. 2 – he needs those things."

Nagma elaborated on the sentimental value of those items, saying, “I also used to do his skincare every day, before sleeping and after waking up. He definitely kept that cause he misses me, but also he wants to use my skincare. It’s not fake at all.”

Looking Ahead with Confidence

Despite the drama surrounding Bigg Boss 19, Nagma remains focused on the future she and Awez have planned together. Her composed response and clarity on their relationship status signal that the influencer is unfazed by outside noise, and ready to move forward with confidence and love.