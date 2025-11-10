Nagarjuna & Amala Recreate Shiva Magic In Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Ahead Of 4K Re-Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNagarjuna & Amala Recreate Shiva Magic In Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Ahead Of 4K Re-Release

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni recreate their iconic Shiva chemistry on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 ahead of the film’s 4K re-release. Ram Gopal Varma joins the duo for a nostalgic reunion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fans were treated to a wave of nostalgia on the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, as actor-host Nagarjuna Akkineni slipped back into his legendary Shiva persona from Ram Gopal Varma’s 1989 cult classic. The moment came just days before the 4K re-release of Shiva in theatres on November 14, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Nagarjuna Channels His Iconic Character on Stage

In a special segment of the weekend episode, Nagarjuna ditched his signature bright suits for a rugged, monochrome look — jeans, a black T-shirt, and the unmistakable chain twirling on his fingers — perfectly mirroring his look from Shiva. The actor grooved to the hit track Botany from the film, much to the delight of the audience.

Moments later, Amala Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma joined him on stage to reminisce about the film that redefined Telugu cinema. Amala, who played the female lead Asha, even matched steps with her husband as the two recreated their memorable chemistry from the movie. She playfully hit Nagarjuna on the cheek before breaking into dance, drawing loud cheers from fans.

One fan wrote, “NAGAARJUNA, still the same,” while others flooded the comments praising Amala’s infectious energy, complete with fire emojis.

 

A Cult Classic Returns in 4K

The much-anticipated 4K remastered version of Shiva will hit theatres on November 14. The 1989 action-drama marked Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial debut, produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra under Annapurna Studios and SS Creations. The film’s dialogues were penned by Tanikella Bharani, and its soul-stirring music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Loosely inspired by Varma’s own college experiences in Vijayawada, Shiva follows a fearless student who challenges campus violence and corruption. The film became a massive hit upon release and is widely credited for revolutionizing the portrayal of youth and rebellion in Indian cinema.

Shiva’s Legacy and Nagarjuna’s Journey

Shiva remains a turning point in Nagarjuna’s career, cementing his place as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. It also sparked his lifelong collaboration with RGV and introduced a new visual and narrative style to Indian filmmaking.

Nagarjuna later married his Shiva co-star Amala Akkineni in 1992, and the two share a son, actor Akhil Akkineni. The actor also has a son, Naga Chaitanya, from his first marriage to Lakshmi Daggubati.

With the film returning to the big screen, fans are ready to relive the magic that changed Telugu cinema forever.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagarjuna Ilaiyaraaja Shiva 4K Amala Akkineni Tanikella Bharani
Read more
