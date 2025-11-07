Mouni Roy Opens Up On Early-Career Trauma: 'He Held My Face… I Ran Down, It Scarred Me For Long'

Actor Mouni Roy, who has successfully transitioned from television to films and digital entertainment, recently revisited a painful incident from her early years in the industry. The actress, known for her poise and elegance, opened up about a disturbing experience she faced when she was just 21 years old.

During her appearance on Apoorva Mukhija’s show, Mouni spoke candidly about a shocking moment that left her deeply affected.

“ Badtameezi Hui Hai”: Mouni Recalls A Disturbing Experience

When asked if she ever faced a casting couch situation, Mouni clarified, “Casting couch toh nahi hua, but badtameezi hui hai (Never faced casting couch, but was misbehaved with).”

She recounted how, during a film narration, a man behaved inappropriately with her. “I was 21-22 years old, and I had gone to someone’s office where people were there inside the office where narration was being given. Suddenly, there was a scene where the girl falls into the swimming pool, she loses consciousness, and the hero gets her out and gives her mouth-to-mouth respiration, and she gains consciousness."

Mouni added, “The man literally held my face and showed me mouth-to-mouth respiration. Uss 1 split second main mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya mere saath kya hua (I didn’t understand what happened with me in that split second). I started shaking, and I ran down. It really scarred me for a real long time.”

From Small Screen To Stardom

Mouni’s journey began with the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev earned her critical acclaim, but it was her performance as Shivanya in Naagin that cemented her place as one of television’s biggest stars.

Her Bollywood debut came with Gold (2018) alongside Akshay Kumar. Since then, she has featured in several notable projects such as Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Romeo Akbar Walter, Vedaa, LSD 2, and Blackout. Mouni also made her digital debut with Sultan of Delhi and appeared in Showtime opposite Emraan Hashmi.

A Voice Of Strength In The Industry

By sharing her story, Mouni adds her voice to the ongoing conversation around safety and respect for women in the entertainment business. Her candor sheds light on the uncomfortable experiences many face early in their careers but seldom speak about.

This story discusses sensitive experiences. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to helplines such as Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, or Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, among others.