Television actor Mahhi Vij has hit back at persistent rumours suggesting that her marriage to Jay Bhanushali is on the rocks. The actress took to social media to call out reports of their alleged separation, labelling them as “false narratives” and warning that she is ready to take legal action against those circulating such claims. Her response comes as speculation about the couple’s supposed divorce continues to spread across social media.

Mahhi reacts to divorce rumours

The controversy erupted after an entertainment page on Instagram claimed that Jay and Mahhi had ended their 14-year marriage. The post alleged, “It’s over? After 14 years of marriage, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading for a divorce. Sources confirmed that the divorce papers were signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The custody of their three children has also been decided.”





It went on to suggest that “trust issues” were a key reason behind the couple’s marital strain, adding that they were last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration. The post also speculated on Mahhi’s feelings toward social judgments surrounding single mothers and divorces, claiming she believed people often expect unnecessary drama and blame games in such situations.

Reacting to the post, Mahhi wrote in the comments, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.”

Jay and Mahhi's divorce rumours resurface

Reports of Jay and Mahhi’s alleged split first emerged earlier this year. A Hindustan Times report claimed that the couple had been living separately for quite some time and had officially filed for divorce a few months ago. A source quoted by the publication said, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to three children — daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they welcomed into their home in 2017.

The report also hinted that the strain in their relationship stemmed from Mahhi’s trust issues. “Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024,” a source told the outlet. The duo was last publicly spotted together at Tara’s Labubu-themed birthday party in August.

Since then, Jay has shared photos from a trip with his daughters, while Mahhi reportedly moved into a new house with the children two weeks ago.

Despite the mounting rumours, neither Jay nor Mahhi has issued an official statement beyond Mahhi’s recent clarification.