Mahabharat To Vikram Aur Betaal: 10 Mythological Shows That Shaped Indian Television

India’s rich tapestry of mythology has long inspired epic storytelling filled with divine drama, moral dilemmas, and cosmic truths. From tales of dharma and devotion to the eternal battle between good and evil, Indian television has reimagined these ancient legends with cinematic vision and emotional depth.

Here are 10 Indian mythological shows that continue to leave a lasting impact, connecting generations through stories rooted in faith, philosophy, and timeless wisdom.

1. Mahabharat

A timeless saga of family, fate and dharma, 'Mahabharat' remains the crown jewel of Indian mythological television. From B.R. Chopra’s iconic 1988 original to Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s grand 2013 reboot, this epic continues to captivate viewers with its moral complexity and unforgettable characters. A cultural cornerstone, 'Mahabharat' defines how mythology is told on Indian screens.

2. Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar’s 'Ramayan' (1987) is perhaps the most iconic retelling of Lord Ram’s journey, marked by exile, trials, and the ultimate triumph of good. Rooted in devotion and simplicity, it became a national spiritual event. Its historic re-telecast during the COVID-19 lockdown reaffirmed its place in the hearts of millions. More than a show, 'Ramayan' is a beloved symbol of Indian storytelling and faith.

3. The Legend of Hanuman

Created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal, 'The Legend of Hanuman' brings mythology to life through breathtaking animation and modern storytelling. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, it follows Hanuman’s transformation from a humble vanara to a divine warrior. With cinematic visuals and powerful narration, it makes ancient wisdom accessible to today’s audience.

4. Shri Krishna

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, 'Shri Krishna' (1993) offers a heartfelt portrayal of Lord Krishna, from his playful childhood in Gokul to his spiritual role in 'Mahabharat'. The series won hearts with its devotional tone, soulful bhajans, and spiritual simplicity. A staple in Indian homes, especially during festivals, it remains one of the most adored portrayals of Lord Krishna.

5. Vishnu Puran

Produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by Ravi Chopra, 'Vishnu Puran' (2000) is a powerful depiction of Lord Vishnu’s ten avatars (Dashavatara) and their cosmic role in maintaining balance. With Nitish Bharadwaj’s serene portrayal of Lord Vishnu, the series combined myth, morality and philosophical depth—making it both visually striking and spiritually enriching.

6. Vikram aur Betaal

A cult classic from Doordarshan’s golden era, 'Vikram aur Betaal' (1985) brings the ancient 'Baital Pachisi' tales to life. It follows King Vikramāditya and the enigmatic ghost Betaal, who challenges him with riddles and moral questions. Directed by Prem Sagar, the show blends suspense, folklore and ethics in a format that still resonates today.

7. Luv Kush

A spiritual sequel to 'Ramayan', 'Luv Kush' (1988) was directed by Ramanand Sagar and aired on DD National. It follows the journey of Lord Ram’s twin sons, raised by Sita in exile, as they confront their father unknowingly through wisdom and song. Based on the 'Uttarakanda' of the Ramayana, the series explores themes of identity, truth and justice with emotional poignancy.

8. Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

Aired on Colors TV (2017–2018), 'Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai' traces Goddess Parvati’s transformation into the fierce Mahakali. Starring Pooja Sharma as Mahakali and Sourabh Raj Jain as Lord Shiva, the show explores divine feminine power with cinematic grandeur and emotional intensity. It offers a bold, fresh take on Shakti’s story of strength and sacrifice.

9. RadhaKrishn

Aired on Star Bharat from 2018, 'RadhaKrishn' explores the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna with poetic elegance. Starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, the series presents devotion as divine love and spiritual connection. Blending emotion, music and philosophy, it transforms mythology into a lyrical journey of the soul.

10. Siya Ke Ram

'Siya Ke Ram' (2015–2016) aired on Star Plus and stands out for its unique perspective—retelling the Ramayana through Sita’s eyes. It focuses on her strength, agency and emotional journey, offering a nuanced portrayal often absent in traditional narratives. With Madirakshi Mundle as Sita and Ashish Sharma as Ram, the show reclaims mythology as not just Ram’s, but Sita’s story too.