KBC Episode Featuring Officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh After 'Op Sindoor' Sparks Debate

An Independence Day KBC episode featuring officers involved in Operation Sindoor is facing backlash. Critics accuse the show of using the armed forces for PR and political gain.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)

The upcoming Independence Day special of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has triggered a controversy after featuring Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the face of Operation Sindoor alongside Commander Prerna Deosthalee. The officers, who led media briefings during the high-profile operation, are set to appear on the August 15 episode, drawing criticism from several quarters over the alleged use of the armed forces for “PR” and “political mileage.”

Commander Prerna Deosthalee, who made history last year as the first woman officer to command a warship in the Indian Navy, will also be part of the special episode.

Officers Led Operation Sindoor Briefings

A recently released teaser by the makers shows the three officers being welcomed on stage by KBC host Amitabh Bachchan. The promo captures Colonel Qureshi explaining the rationale behind India’s post-Pahalgam attack offensive.

"Pakistan has been carrying out such (terror) acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that's why Operation Sindoor was planned," she says in the clip.

However, the sight of serving officers in uniform, discussing an ongoing military operation on a reality TV platform has not gone down well with many social media users.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Social Media Backlash

Critics have questioned the propriety of the move, alleging that the forces are being drawn into political branding exercises.

"Have you ever seen anything like this after a military operation in any serious country? How is this even allowed for someone in service? The current regime is shamelessly using our forces for its petty politics and hyper-nationalism," one user wrote.

Another pointedly asked if protocol even permits such appearances: "The Indian Armed Forces have some protocol, some dignity and huge respect. Politicians are ruining it for their personal benefit. That's shameful."

A third lamented, "Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician's brand."

What Protocol Says

According to Army dress regulations, the official uniform cannot be worn at cultural events or social gatherings, nor in public places, restaurants, or during civilian travel — unless written authorisation is granted by the commanding officer. It also prohibits wearing the uniform during non-official, unrecognised activities.

The debate echoes a recent controversy involving Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was accused of misusing his honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank by appearing in Kerala government advertisements. Mohanlal denied the allegations.

 

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Operation Sindoor Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 KBC 17
Read more
