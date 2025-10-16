KBC Ad From 3 Years Ago Predicted Ishit Bhatt’s Overconfident Moment With Amitabh Bachchan

Ten-year-old Ishit Bhatt recently became the talk of the town after his bold and ‘overconfident’ behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. From online trolling to fans rallying behind him, the young contestant has sparked widespread debate. Interestingly, writer Neeraj Singh revealed that a KBC ad he directed three years ago seems to have foreseen this exact scenario.

The Ad that predicted it all

The promotional clip featured Amitabh Bachchan hosting as usual, reading out a question to a contestant. Before he could finish listing all the answer options, the young participant jumped the gun. When Amitabh urged him to wait and listen to all choices, the contestant brushed it off, even saying “yolo” (you only live once) when asked why he was in such a hurry. The ad concludes humorously with Amitabh saying, “ygjh” (ye galat jawab hain – this is the wrong answer).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj (@neerajsiingh__)

Sharing the ad on Instagram, Neeraj wrote, “Full Déjà Vu !! 3 years ago, I wrote this ad for KBC. Today, 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt walks onto the same stage, bringing to life what I had once imagined for a 20-year-old. Life’s getting stranger than fiction. Parenting is going to be the biggest challenge of our society in coming years. #ishit #parenting101 #kbc #ishitbhatt @amitabhbachchan @whogaganarora.”

Netizens react

Gagan Arora, who played the contestant in the ad, called Neeraj “visionary.” Fans on social media joked, “Bro was warning people beforehand, but some people didn't listen,” and another wrote, “Bhai aap time traveler toh nahi. (Brother, are you a time traveller?)” Some even wondered whether Ishit had subconsciously been inspired by the ad.

Ishit Bhatt on the KBC Stage

On last Thursday’s episode, Ishit shocked viewers by refusing to let Amitabh explain the rules. He ignored the host’s attempts to list answer options, eventually requesting them but repeatedly shouting, “arre lock karo” (just lock it). The youngster ultimately chose the wrong answer and left empty-handed. His assertive approach drew mixed reactions, with many labelling him ‘overconfident’ or ‘rude’, while others applauded his fearless energy.