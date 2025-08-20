‘Badly Edited’ Or Real? Karan Kundrra’s Viral Bumble Profile Leaves Fans Divided

A viral screenshot claiming to show actor Karan Kundrra’s profile on dating app Bumble has set social media abuzz. The image, widely shared across platforms, features the actor in a beige t-shirt and jeans, with his age listed as 40.

What made the situation even more intriguing is Karan’s personal life, the actor is in a steady relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met during Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra's Bumble Profile Goes Viral

The story gained momentum because of Karan’s past association with the app. He had once been a brand ambassador for Bumble during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. This link led fans to speculate that the viral profile could be an old one from that campaign, while others wondered if it hinted at recent activity.

The screenshots, which first appeared on Reddit, quickly went viral. While some questioned how the actor could be on a dating app while committed, others dismissed the chatter altogether.

“This looks badly edited," one fan wrote, while another said, “Most dating app verifications are flawed – fake profiles slip through all the time." Some users even joked about Bumble’s “useless verification" system.

So far, Karan has not responded to the claims, and the silence has only intensified curiosity among fans.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Relationship

Karan and Tejasswi’s love story began on Bigg Boss 15, where their chemistry instantly caught attention. Despite a few ups and downs inside the house, their connection grew stronger, eventually turning into a committed relationship.

With both families supporting them during the show, fans became deeply invested in their journey. Since then, the couple, fondly known as “TejRan”, have been inseparable – cheering each other on, celebrating milestones, and keeping their bond grounded in fun and mutual respect.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Recent Work

Tejasswi has been seamlessly balancing fiction and non-fiction projects. She recently impressed audiences with her skills beyond acting on Celebrity MasterChef. Speaking about her choices, she admitted her career moves have been more spontaneous than strategic.

Earlier, Tejasswi enjoyed massive success as the lead in Naagin 6, where her commanding screen presence won her a loyal fan following. She is now reportedly gearing up for a new fiction series, marking her return to scripted television.

Karan Kundrra’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Karan has been equally busy. He appeared on the reality series The Traitors, which was packed with twists, strategies, and alliances. The show concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners, while Karan shared screen space with Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sahil Salathia, and Raj Kundra.

Adding to his streak of reality shows, Karan also joined Laughter Chefs Season 2, a comedy-infused cooking competition. Partnered with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the duo not only entertained audiences but also won the trophy with their blend of humour and kitchen skills.