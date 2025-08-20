Karan Kundrra Laughs Off Fake Dating Profile Rumors With Tejasswi Prakash By His Side

Actor Karan Kundrra recently found himself at the center of an unusual online buzz when a screenshot of a dating app profile impersonating him went viral. The catch? Karan has been in a loving, long-term relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash, making the whole situation rather ironic. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor brushed off the matter with amusement, revealing that this isn’t the first time such a fake profile has surfaced.

It’s Not Even an Account, Just a Topic for Haters

Reacting to the news, Karan told Hindustan Times, “It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters.” When asked if it was a case of catfishing, he clarified, “No, it’s the same screenshot!”

The actor further shared that this recurring screenshot has been doing the rounds online for years. “This has been happening for 3-4 years, nothing new. My fans sent me that… the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months,” he said.

Karan and Tejasswi’s Reaction

Despite the noise on social media, Karan revealed that he and Tejasswi don’t take such things seriously. Instead, they share a laugh about it. “Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!” he said with a chuckle.

In fact, the fake profile even listed him in a location far away from where he actually was. “Best part is that this time it’s (the profile) showing me in Kalyan. I am in Jalandhar with my family,” Karan pointed out.

The Couple’s Strong Bond

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly called TejRan by fans, have been one of television’s most adored couples ever since they fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Known for their playful chemistry and genuine bond, the two continue to be a fan-favourite both on and off-screen. Despite constant speculation and rumours, Karan has always chosen to maintain dignity when it comes to his personal life—focusing instead on his relationship and career.