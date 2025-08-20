Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKaran Kundrra Laughs Off Fake Dating Profile Rumors With Tejasswi Prakash By His Side

Karan Kundrra Laughs Off Fake Dating Profile Rumors With Tejasswi Prakash By His Side

Actor Karan Kundrra dismisses viral fake dating app profile screenshots with humor, sharing how he and Tejasswi Prakash laugh off such rumors while focusing on their strong relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Karan Kundrra recently found himself at the center of an unusual online buzz when a screenshot of a dating app profile impersonating him went viral. The catch? Karan has been in a loving, long-term relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash, making the whole situation rather ironic. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor brushed off the matter with amusement, revealing that this isn’t the first time such a fake profile has surfaced.

It’s Not Even an Account, Just a Topic for Haters

Reacting to the news, Karan told Hindustan Times, “It’s not even an account, it’s just a topic for haters.” When asked if it was a case of catfishing, he clarified, “No, it’s the same screenshot!”

The actor further shared that this recurring screenshot has been doing the rounds online for years. “This has been happening for 3-4 years, nothing new. My fans sent me that… the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months,” he said.

Karan and Tejasswi’s Reaction

Despite the noise on social media, Karan revealed that he and Tejasswi don’t take such things seriously. Instead, they share a laugh about it. “Ya ya! It’s happened so many times!” he said with a chuckle.

In fact, the fake profile even listed him in a location far away from where he actually was. “Best part is that this time it’s (the profile) showing me in Kalyan. I am in Jalandhar with my family,” Karan pointed out.

The Couple’s Strong Bond

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly called TejRan by fans, have been one of television’s most adored couples ever since they fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Known for their playful chemistry and genuine bond, the two continue to be a fan-favourite both on and off-screen. Despite constant speculation and rumours, Karan has always chosen to maintain dignity when it comes to his personal life—focusing instead on his relationship and career.

 

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH TejRan Karan Kundrra Dating App Karan Kundrra News Tejasswi And Karan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget