Is Salman Khan Biased Towards Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19? Zeishan Quadri Responds

Zeishan Quadri rejects claims that Bigg Boss favours Amaal Mallik, saying Salman Khan actually confronted Amaal on-camera and accusing fan clubs of building a misleading narrative around a “bully gang.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
Amid mounting online chatter that the Bigg Boss 19 makers and host Salman Khan were biased toward composer Amaal Mallik, evicted contestant Zeishan Quadri has stepped forward to set the record straight. In an interview, Zeishan challenged the fan-driven narrative and argued that what viewers call “favouritism” is far from the truth.

Zeishan on Salman favouring Amaal

Calling the reality show “an emotional battlefield,” Zeishan explained that perceptions can shift quickly on screen. “Bigg Boss is an emotional battlefield. No one knows when the game might take a turn. If any contestant feels something unfair is happening, it's part of the experience. But that doesn’t always mean there's bias," Zeishan told Hindustan Times.

He pointed out that Amaal himself had been put through the wringer by the show’s host. “Didn’t you all see Amaal being grilled? When Salman sir came and scolded him, so much was said—but maybe a lot of it wasn’t even aired. He (Amaal) was in tears, he broke down. Why didn’t anyone speak then and say, ‘Even Abhishek (Bajaj) was at fault’? Outside, a narrative has taken shape that this is some kind of ‘bully gang’.”

Zeishan on forming a gang

Zeishan also pushed back at accusations aimed at the so-called “gang” he was linked to inside the house. He questioned critics about who exactly he bullied and stressed that there was mutual respect between groups. “I was the leader of that so-called gang. I want to ask the audience—who did I bully, even within that group? Even the other group had respect for me. From Abhishek to Ashnoor, just two days after nominating me, they felt bad about it," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Looking back on his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Zeishan claimed that Salman acknowledged his motives. “Even Salman bhai said that I’m the only contestant who raised my voice for the right reasons.” He admitted he wished he had seen contestants’ true colours earlier, suggesting the game might have played out differently with that knowledge.

Zeishan on housemates

He finished on a defiant note, insisting his behaviour was part of the show’s give-and-take and hinting he’d respond more forcefully if given another chance. “From day one till the end, I’ve always said—everyone comes from good families, a group has formed, there’s fun going on. They tease me, and I tease them back. But that’s all part of the show. My only regret is that, unlike Awez Darbar who got a reality check from Gauahar Khan, or others who were shown the true nature of fellow contestants, I didn’t get that moment. If I had known their reality, I would’ve put them in their place. Send me back in and then they’ll know what real bullying looks like.”

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 06:46 PM (IST)

