Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik’s Language In Bigg Boss 19, Calls Out Hypocrisy

This week in Bigg Boss 19, singer-composer Amaal Mallik holds the captain’s seat, but his conduct has not gone down well with many. On Wednesday, actor and TV personality Gauahar Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her disapproval of Amaal’s repeated use of abusive language and his tendency to blame others while overlooking his own behaviour.

Gauahar Khan Calls Out Amaal Mallik

Gauahar wrote, “Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so, kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya… I hope he gets pulled up for this language on wkw! #bb19.”

This is not the first time Gauahar has called out Amaal’s conduct inside the house. Recently, she criticised the way he interacted with senior contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, who is 61. At the time, Gauahar posted, “Yes she is picky, pointy and irritating with her instructions, but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji. She’s 61 yaar, thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka. Amaal can’t handle authority. Position of authority comes with responsibility.”

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Returns Home After Surgery, Watch

Her remarks showed her concern about contestants disregarding respect and tone when dealing with senior housemates.

What Happened In The Episode

In the latest episode, Amaal was seen conversing with Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur when the topic turned to Kunickaa’s presence in the kitchen. He claimed that she was creating unnecessary drama despite having no work there. He further added that he would not take orders from her as he was not her “servant.”

Meanwhile, the show has already seen its first eliminations, with Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia exiting the house last week. Bigg Boss 19 continues to stream on JioCinema at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.