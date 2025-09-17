Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Returns Home After Surgery, Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAnkita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Returns Home After Surgery, Watch

Ankita Lokhande reveals husband Vicky Jain underwent surgery after a hand injury left him with 45 stitches. The actress performed rituals and shared an emotional post.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:49 AM (IST)

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a deeply personal moment in her latest vlog as she welcomed husband Vicky Jain back home after a serious injury and surgery. The couple, known for their appearance in Bigg Boss 17, has been receiving an outpouring of support from fans after news of Vicky’s accident surfaced.

In the video, Ankita performed traditional rituals at their doorstep to ward off the evil eye as Vicky returned from the hospital. Revealing details of his condition, she said, "Ek chota sa accident humare life mein hogaya, joh Vicky ke saath hogaya. Vicky has gone through a surgery."

45 Stitches and a Long Road to Recovery

Vicky Jain reportedly suffered a deep injury to his right hand, resulting in 45 stitches and requiring surgery. Although now home, he is still in recovery mode. When Ankita asked him how he was doing, Vicky replied, “Abhi kahan fit and fine, there’s a long journey to cover."

Fans quickly poured in with prayers and good wishes after seeing him back on his feet, though still bandaged.

 

“Always Us, Always Together”: Ankita’s Heartfelt Message

Just days before his return, Ankita took to Instagram to post a moving message for her husband. Alongside a series of throwback pictures, she wrote, “It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe… Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down—that’s what home feels like to me.”

She went on to express her unwavering support, adding, “Get well soon, my dearest Vicky… through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever.”

The post was flooded with love from friends and fans, all wishing Vicky a speedy recovery.

A Strong Bond On and Off Screen

Ankita and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021, have become one of television’s most talked-about couples. While Ankita is known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika, Vicky is a businessman who gained public attention through reality shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs.

 

Their public display of love and resilience during tough times continues to resonate with fans, who admire their unshakeable bond.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande Ankita Lokhande Husband Vicky Jain Accident Vicky Jain Injury 45 Stitches Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Vlog Bigg Boss 17 Couple
