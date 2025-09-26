Ektaa Kapoor Denies Ozempic Video Was Aimed At Ram Kapoor, Calls Assumptions 'Unfounded'

Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor has finally addressed the online buzz surrounding her viral video that mentioned the drug Ozempic, clarifying that her comments were never aimed at actor Ram Kapoor. Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, Kapoor explained that her post was deeply personal and not intended as a comment on anyone else.

“This was exactly one week before I launched the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo, where the main character tries to fit into a medium. The promo was about body shaming, self-doubt, and self-assurance. Somehow, people took my post and spun it into something completely unrelated,” she said.

“Not Everything Is About Someone Else” – Ektaa Defends Her Video

The renowned producer, known for her groundbreaking work in Indian television, expressed surprise at how her video was linked to Ram Kapoor. She stated she couldn’t understand how people arrived at such conclusions, especially when Kapoor wasn’t even part of the current conversation.

“I don’t know where Ram Kapoor came into this. He’s not a woman, not on TV right now, and he’s actually lost a lot of weight. It’s like I’m talking about my hair, and someone says, ‘Oh, you called me bald.’ Why would I do that?” Ektaa added, dispelling rumours with humour and clarity.

The Video That Sparked It All

In the now-viral clip shared earlier this year, Ektaa Kapoor spoke candidly about her own struggles with weight and diet plans. In the video, she said: “What do I do? I’ve gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain!"

She captioned the post with a cheeky line: “Ozempic ho jaye.” This particular reference to the popular weight-loss medication, combined with the phrase “hum bade hi acche lagte hain,” led many to assume it was a dig at Ram Kapoor, who once starred in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and has undergone a noticeable physical transformation.

Gautami Kapoor’s Response Fuels Speculation

Adding fuel to the fire, Gautami Kapoor, Ram’s wife, posted a video that many saw as a counter-response to Ektaa’s. In it, she echoed similar language: “Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Should I take Mounjaro? Should I take Ozempic, or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth? But I think mere liye gym hi kaafi hai."

Though Gautami didn’t take names, the internet quickly drew connections between the two videos, igniting a debate around body image, indirect digs, and online assumptions.