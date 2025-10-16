Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionEkta Kapoor Marks 25 Years Of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii With Nostalgic Tribute: 'It Was What We All Wanted to Be'

Ekta Kapoor marks 25 years of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, sharing a heartfelt note and nostalgic clips celebrating the show’s cultural legacy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Television czarina Ekta Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated 25 years of her iconic family drama, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki”, a show that redefined Indian television storytelling in the early 2000s.

Sharing a montage of clips and old scenes from the serial, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "25 years of this show! At 25, making a show on family values, culture, and an older couple that stands for morality, love and warmth and is symbolic of the Ramayan was ironical, to say the least! Sakshi Tanwar and the whole cast of this show, plus the creative teams like Mitu, Prashant, Dheeraj, Mahesh, Sandip and all the directors, made this show a beacon of hope for those scrambling for representation of a culture that was not celebrated enough then! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki was too good to be true. But it was what we all wanted to be!!! 25 years of this beautiful journey, and the best part is Sakshi still looks the same."

Premiered in 2000 under Balaji Telefilms, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki" soon became a household name and one of Star Plus' high-rated shows, running successfully for 8 years. Starring Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Agarwal and Kiran Karmakar as Om Agarwal, the show delved into the complexities of Indian family life, relationships, and traditional values.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

It was also a part of what many consider the golden era of Indian television and was often seen competing neck-to-neck with another Ekta Kapoor production, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The rivalry between the two shows mirrored the on-screen legacy of their matriarchs, Parvati and Tulsi, who went on to become cultural icons. Both characters symbolised the ideal Indian daughter-in-law and were often seen as moral anchors within their fictional households.

The clips shared by Ekta Kapoor showcased emotional, dramatic scenes that once glued millions to their television screens every night at 10 PM. Fans flooded the comment section with messages of nostalgia and called the show one of the finest television shows ever. Recently, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which returned to Indian television with its season 2, was seen integrating Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki's Om and Parvati into the show.

In one of the promo videos shared by the host channel on their social media page, Mihir and Tulsi, along with Om and Parvati, were seen in one frame talking to each other and bringing back a wave of nostalgia for Indian television viewers.

For the uninitiated, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii first premiered on 16th October 2000 on Star Plus and went off-air on 9th October 2008 after a successful eight-year run.

The show, along with Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, also starred Ali Asgar, Achint Kaur, Rinku Dhawan, Ashlesha Sawant, Shweta Kawatra, Mohan Bhandari, and others in important roles.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Ekta Kapoor Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Balaji Telefilms Sakshi Tanwar Kiran Karmarkar 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
